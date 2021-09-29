Woman reveals how to save money when at Disney World – and where to find huge discounts – The Sun

A woman revealed how she saved money when buying presents and souvenirs at Disney World – by finding the secret discount store.

Amanda Krause from the US visited the Disney Character Warehouse. This shop is located just outside the park and offers discounts up to 90%.

Disney fans have revealed how to find secret discounts when at the theme park

She told Insider: “There are two Character Warehouses near Disney World, but my favourite was the location on International Drive, which is about 20 minutes away from Magic Kingdom.”

She said she bought 12 things, costing $52.08 (£38.52) – but would have cost more than $125 (£92) if bought in the park at full price.

Amanda said, “I was shocked that there were some staples from the park for major discounts in the store.” The price of a goofy hat was $12.99 and autograph books were $0.99. “There were some products that are still sold in theme parks, like discounted ‘Star Wars’ dolls. They cost $14.99 at Disney’s Character Warehouse, but $22.99 at Hollywood Studios.” Amanda warns that you should not go to the shop looking for popular items such as Mickey Mouse ears. The shops only sell restocked merchandise.

Blogger Travelling Mom previously revealed some of the cheap deals she found, compared to the park.

For example, she found lots of accessories for the Magic bands costing just $1.99 (£1.50) each, compared to $13 (£10) in the park.

She also found toy character pillows featuring princesses from Frozen and Tangled for her daughter for $12.99 (£10) – normally $33 (£26) in the park.

The snacks and drinks are not recommended to be bought at the shopping centres. Most of the edible treats in the park were the same price.

Avoid driving to the shop if you are looking for bargains. The car park is always full.

Expect long queues both at the checkout and outside the shop, as well as “snipers” who buy the cheap goods to then sell on eBay and other discount shops.

Fans recommend that you arrive at the shop as soon as it opens, or within the hour after opening.

Fans have shared their hauls on social media, with many claiming they saved hundreds of pounds compared to the prices inside the theme park.