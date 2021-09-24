Woman reveals how to make your home smell amazing by making a fall-inspired simmer pot

WITH the arrival of fall, one of the quickest things you need to do is make your home smell like a delicious pumpkin patch or apple orchard.

Cooking up a simmer pot will make your home smell incredible.

Lauren Schell, a lifestyle blogger, revealed how she makes her simmer pots for whenever she has guests come over.

The fall lover cut up an orange and two apple slices and then dipped them in boiling water.

In the TikTok video, she then added a sprinkle of whole cloves, three star anise, and three cinnamon sticks.

Turn down the heat and let it simmer once it has boiled again.

This concoction can be simmered for up to five hours or longer if there are guests.

It can be simmered for as long as you keep checking the water level and adding more water as needed.

Many others shared their ideas for other fall-inspired simmer pans after tasting her wonderful recipe.

One woman suggested that she use red wine instead of water to make mulled wines, which is a favorite season drink.

The second woman revealed that she could make cider if she used apple juice instead of water.

