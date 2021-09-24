Woman reveals how to make your home smell amazing by making a fall-inspired simmer pot

Woman reveals how to make your home smell amazing by making a fall-inspired simmer pot
By Brandon Pitt
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

WITH the arrival of fall, one of the quickest things you need to do is make your home smell like a delicious pumpkin patch or apple orchard.

Cooking up a simmer pot will make your home smell incredible.

A lifestyle blogger revealed how she keeps her home smelling great during fall

3

A lifestyle blogger revealed how she keeps her home smelling great during fallCredit: TikTok
She makes a simmer pot

3

She makes a simmer potCredit: TikTok

Lauren Schell, a lifestyle blogger, revealed how she makes her simmer pots for whenever she has guests come over.

The fall lover cut up an orange and two apple slices and then dipped them in boiling water.

In the TikTok video, she then added a sprinkle of whole cloves, three star anise, and three cinnamon sticks.

Turn down the heat and let it simmer once it has boiled again.

This concoction can be simmered for up to five hours or longer if there are guests.

It can be simmered for as long as you keep checking the water level and adding more water as needed.

Many others shared their ideas for other fall-inspired simmer pans after tasting her wonderful recipe.

One woman suggested that she use red wine instead of water to make mulled wines, which is a favorite season drink.

The second woman revealed that she could make cider if she used apple juice instead of water.

Starbucks has launched its new line of cozy drinks to celebrate fall.

The coffee giant is offering a new flavor to long-standing fans, the Apple Crisp Macchiato. This hot and cold version comes in both iced and hot forms.

Central Recorder’s lifestyle reporter tested all four drinks and ranked which was the best. She compared the Pumpkin Spiced Latte to the Apple Crisp Macchiato.

She uses apples, oranges, cinnamon sticks, anise, and cloves

3

She uses apples, oranges, cinnamon sticks, anise, and clovesCredit: TikTok

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story to share with The US Sun team

Latest News

Previous articleZsa Zsa Gabor’s Tragic Final Years
Next article‘Gold Rush’ Spinoff Series ‘Hoffman Family Gold’ First Look Teaser Have Been Released

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder