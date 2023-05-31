Woman reveals how she saves sunloungers for holidaymakers – and charges £500 a time

A WOMAN has revealed how she reserves sunloungers for the rich – and makes £500 in the process.

Every summer, the battle to get the best sunbeds takes place around swimming pools in hotels.

2 A woman makes £500 by reserving sun beds for the rich Credit: Getty

Some holidaymakers can escape the chaos by hiring sunbedsitters.

Alexia Parmigiani, a luxury concierge in Ibiza, was featured in an article on Business Insider She explained her job.

She explained: “It is not about calling the client each minute, but rather anticipating their life style.”

Part of the lifestyle involves ensuring that wealthy holidaymakers do not lose their spots on these poolside beds.

To bag a sunlounger at the Ibiza’s best beach clubs, guests could end up paying as much as €150 (£129) for a single lounger with a four-person bed costing as much as €500 (£430).

The price is steep, but if you are late by more than twenty minutes guests lose their place and will not be eligible for a refund.

Alexia can reserve a spot for holidaymakers that don’t wish to fight over loungers at dawn.

Sunbedsitters will instead arrive at beach clubs at 10am so that they can secure their clients the best positions at the poolside.

While she is waiting for their arrival, she avoids sitting down on the bed in order to not leave creases.

She is also in communication with her guest’s driver to be prepared for his arrival.

While hiring a sun bed sitter may sound like an ideal solution to this year’s upcoming sun bed wars, Alexia’s services don’t come cheap at €500 (£430) per day.

You will also be charged for any experiences, activities and/or the hiring of a sunbed.

Holidaymakers still have to pay extra for sunbeds and other activities.

Most people reserve sun beds using towels instead of paying for a sunbed sitter.

Renowned etiquette expert, William Hanson, believes there is a 30-minute grace period on poolside reservations.

William told the Sun Online Travel: “In the morning, at the start of the day, and you’re by the pool after breakfast, then it’s fine at 8.30 to put your towel on the bed to reserve your spot.”

The 30 minute grace time is not without its limitations.

If someone actually uses the pool then they can still use the lounger.

The video is sharedTiktokThe debate has resurfaced about the nations that are worst at sunbed-hogging.

A German commenter wrote: “I’m German and live in the U.K. On my last holiday to Greece it was the English that had the towels out before 6 am.”

Meanwhile, someone else said it was French holidaymakers who were the biggest hoggers, writing: “The French were up at 5am on my holiday I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

But one Brit admitted that we are just as bad as anyone else when it comes to sunbed hogging.

They said: “I’m at an English hotel in Spain and can confirm it’s us Brits. Lots of towels and no Germans.”