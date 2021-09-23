Woman packs outfits into separate bags for each day of her holidays & it divides the internet

By Brandon Pitt
In
A WOMAN has divided opinion for packing her daily outfits into individual bags for each day of her holiday.

Her husband posted a picture of her bags on Reddit, and thousands of people were interested in the packing method.

2

The user called rakufman labelled the picture, which shows lots of laundry bags labelled with the days of the week: “My wife is so organised she packs zipper bags with her outfits for each day on vacation.”

The picture has been upvoted more than 18,000 times on the site since it was uploaded earlier today and been commented on more than 1,000 times.

One user said: “I can’t decide if that’s genius or mental,” while another added: “Genius and discipline.”

One person said: “My mother did that when we went on vacation. She’d pack shirt, shorts, sock and underwear into ziploc bags with our initials on it and deal one out to each kid each day. I thought it was genius. I still think it is.”

But others were less sure, with one saying: “100% mental. I can guarantee this system lasts one day into the vacation. Then she goes ‘it’s sunny out, I should wear that nice top from the Friday bag.'”

Another user didn’t hold back with their criticism, saying: “Absolutely mental. One of these days the bags are going to be labeled Head, Leg, Arm, Torso, etc.”

Last year, one seasoned packer revealed their packing technique that gets five days worth of clothes and accessories into a hand luggage-sized bag.

They said: “I stopped rolling and folding and my clothes are less wrinkled when I arrive and I can carry more in the same space. I can also pack for a week in just a few minutes.”

Instead, they tried a stacking technique for their clothes, instead of the classic roll or fold.

The technique was explained by them as follows: “I lay the first item directly on the ground or bed. Then, I lay the next item on top of it in a 90 degree rotation.

I continue rotating 90 degrees and layering the items until they are all in one place.

“I finish with my underwear and socks on top in the middle. Then I fold all four corners and shove it in my suitcase.”

They were able to carry five days’ worth of clothes, two pairs, toiletries, make-up, and shoes in a large bag.

2

