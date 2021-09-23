Woman left ‘shaking’ after discovering she was being ‘followed’ with tracker hidden in her car

A WOMAN claimed she was being tracked by a stranger when she discovered an AirTag under her car.

AirTag, a new Apple product designed for tracking keys and other easily misplaced objects, is now available.

In a TikTok video, Ashley Scarlett showed the AirTag she had removed from her car, claiming: “I’m literally shaking right now. Look what I just f**king found in my car, tucked in!”

She then filmed her friend’s phone, which revealed it had detected an AirTag nearby, and proceeded to show every stop they had made in her car since the tracker was installed.

As her cousin looked through her car, she claimed that Apple’s tracking device wasn’t hers.

In a second video, Ashley revealed she had been hanging out with a friend when her phone notifies them that there’s an AirTag nearby.

“That is literally how we found out because it told us,” She said.

She then showed screenshots of the AirTag installed on her vehicle, proving that it was installed the night before she discovered that it said it had been first seen at 7:34pm.

“This is super scary and I never thought it would happen to me but it did and I’m scared, I’m paranoid. I’m going ahead and contact Apple because it tells me the serial number and the person’s phone number, so I’m going to tell them what happened,” She said that it was the last update.

AirTag allowed her to play a sound to locate the AirTag. She chose this option and found that it was behind her license plates.

“When I looked, it showed pretty much every location that I had been to. I contacted the police but because it was a non-life-threatening emergency, I should just go to the station.”

According to Apple’s support page, “AirTag lets you easily track things like your keys, wallet, purse, backpack, luggage, and more.

“If you find one, learn how to see its serial number, help return it to its owner, or disable it.”

Apple has taken measures to stop Ashley’s situation from occurring, and claims that AirTag was designed to discourage unwelcome tracking. Find My will notify if an AirTag that is not yours is moving over time. This will discourage unwanted tracking.

“An AirTag that isn’t with the person who registered it for an extended period of time will also play a sound when moved so you can find it, even if you don’t use an iOS device.”

