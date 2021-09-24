Woman left ‘fuming’ after fake tan blunder leaves her with a footprint on her leg

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after documenting her fake tan mishap that left her “fuming”.

Anna-Sophia, who is @annatutton1 on TikTok, posted a video showing how she woke up from a quick power nap to find a footprint in the fake tan on her leg.

Having fallen asleep after applying the tan, she must have had one foot resting on her leg and woke up to find out the unfortunate positioning had imprinted itself on her body.

In the clip, she said: “I’m f**king fuming – I just did a tan right because I’m seeing [a friend] and it’s been like two or three weeks.

“I was like, ‘I’ll do a tan and we’ll go out for drinks later, it’s going to be really nice’.”

She continued: “I did my tan and I fell asleep – I had a little ten-minute power nap, but it must have been when my tan was still wet.

“But look what’s happened.”

Anna-Sophia then redirected her camera to her leg to show a very detailed imprint of her foot – toes and all – on the inside of her thigh.

She appeared to take it relatively well and laughed: “I’ve got a foot on my leg. What am I going to do? He’s here in like 20 minutes. I’ve got a f**king foot on my leg.”

People in the replies were quick to offer their jokes and advice.

One person wrote: “Tan your foot and stick it to your leg, like a stamp.”

Another said: “Just don’t mention it. If he says anything, you’ve always had it.”

Someone else joked: “You’ve really put your foot in it.”