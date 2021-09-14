Woman Froze in Shock When She Opened a Huge Suspicious Box Delivered to Her! True Story

A suspicious-looking box arrived from an unknown courier service. When I opened it, I was shocked at what I found inside.

Coraline is my name. I am a single mother, who lost my husband last year. He is still with me every day. We have a daughter named Lizzie together, but she no longer lives with me because she schools abroad.

My husband and I have inherited the house we raised her in. It has been lonely for the past few months as my daughter has not been able to visit me since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the borders.

In the past, she would visit us on holidays such as Easter and Thanksgiving. But that was no longer possible. We had planned special activities for Thanksgiving, but she was not there.

Of course, we tried to keep in touch through video calls on social media, but that simply can’t compare to having her around in the flesh. My daughter was full of energy and it made me feel energized around her.

I was doing household chores when one day I heard a knock on my door. I was in the middle of vacuuming so I set the vacuum aside and opened the door.

A courier was standing on my porch, holding documents that I had to sign. “You need to sign here ma’am,” He pointed out the area where I should sign to confirm receipt of the package.

He said it, and his coworkers began to unload a massive box from their truck. I felt immediately nervous. “I didn’t order anything,”I said. “Nothing that big anyways.”

“Ma’am the package was assigned to your address and there couldn’t have been a mistake, “The delivery man stated.

“I don’t know about that sir, but I did not order a package.”

If it hadn’t felt off, the situation would have been absurd. They took the box off my porch and unloaded it even though I was refusing to sign.

It made me feel extremely scared and I threatened to call the police if he didn’t immediately explain. “Ma’am all you have to do is sign the documents and see for yourself what was delivered to you, “He said.

“I clearly just told you that I’m not expecting a package!”Exasperated, I shouted.

I heard the sound of the box as I turned to face him and slammed the door against his face. It sounded almost like my daughter was giggling but I couldn’t be certain. I moved closer to it, but as I did so, the box opened from the inside and my daughter leaped out.

“Surprise!!!”Before she could stop laughing, she shouted.

“Lizzie?”I said it breathlessly. “What are you doing here?! I thought you couldn’t make it across the border yet.”

“They opened it up a few days ago and I decided to come and tell you about it in person,” She answered.

“My friends over there helped me pull it off,” she added, pointing to the guys who brought the box. They were apologetic and I entered the house to have dinner with them before they went on their merry ways.

