Woman Forced Her Kids to ‘Kneel a Lot’ — Daughter-In-Law Shows up at Her Funeral & Blasts Her in Front of Family

The daughter-in law made a big scene at the funeral of her mother-inlaw in front all those who were grieving.

One relative said that the dead woman allegedly abused her daughter-inlaw’s spouse.

After seeing viral videos and hearing the stories about what occurred in the family, fans were split.

Funerals are solemn occasions where mourners gather together to honor the deceased and offer silent support to their bereaved family members.

A woman received a lot of attention online for the wrong reasons after she decided to choose a very different approach for the funeral of her mother-in law.

Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85| Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

The woman took advantage of the funeral to air her grievances, rather than honoring and remembering the deceased.

The woman and a member of her family were both present. TikTok Video The incident was captured, garnering millions of views. It sparked an interesting discussion about the respect that the living should show the dead.

The video was posted by TikToker, @hallieb85. She said that the funeral was held for her great-aunt who is the mother in law of the woman responsible for the chaos.

TikTok.com/hallieb85| Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

As the video played, the TikToker father told the woman she had to leave, before he became angry. This seemed to incite the woman’s anger, and the woman began to lose control. The woman Yelped:

“I’m mad. “I’m angry. She is nothing but a b*tch…You better pray for her, those kids went through hell.”

@hallieb85 The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other She was “Karen” as usual and “a nutcase”, because she wrecked the funeral, and attacked her dad and funeral director. She shared it because her father’s response “still cracks me up five years later.”

Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85| Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

The TikToker father warned the woman that if she didn’t leave, he might have to drag @hallieb85. Call us today to learn more about our services. The man called the woman “psycho.” She eventually left when the TikToker father led her and shoved her through the door.

It was a brave woman who showed up to the funeral, causing a stir. The video was not just a funny spectacle for @hallieb85, but also other people on the internet.

@hallieb85 has also uploaded a video that explains the context of the incident. The TikTokers were divided by the follow-up clip, which showed that the woman was not just a deranged Karen.

TikTok’s father leads the woman away | Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

What is the alleged fate of the deceased woman’s children?

In the video that followed, @hallieb85 explained how her great-aunt had been forced by the Catholic church into adopting three children. The woman’s husband who attended the funeral is one of three children that the great aunt adopted.

According to @hallieb85, the great-aunt was harsh and abused her adopted children. The uncle used belts, paddles, and corporal punishment to punish the children.

Because my great-uncle was a Catholic, and so were both of my great-aunts. revealed The kids were made to “kneel quite a bit.”

The woman who was pushed from the funeral. Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85| Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

@hallieb85 added that her great-aunt was not happy with the arrangements and did not wish to keep the children, which could explain the way she treated them. She said the kids’ biological parents do drugs so that they come from a drug-abusing background.

When the adopted children turned 18, they never talked to their great-aunt. She wasn’t certain, but thought one of the children overdosed.

Many users supported the TikToker family, saying that the woman shouldn’t have hurt the TikToker family at the funeral. Instead she should confront the aunt while still alive.

This was her first encounter with this woman, she said. @hallieb85 Note:This weirdo came to her graveyard when she was dying, but it did not work.

The woman shouting at the father of a TikToker | Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

She admitted, however, that because her family is Catholic, they hid many things about their history. However, these secrets are now coming to light. She Add to Cart:

“But there’s always two sides to a story…but that’s all I know, and if there’s more to it, then there’s more to it, but I can’t ask the dead. It’s not worth dragging the history out. If my dad hadn’t shoved his daughter along to the funeral, she might still be shouting at her inside.”

TikTok.com/hallieb85 – The TikToker shouting at his father| Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

When the original video was released, many people supported the family. However, the additional context of the video posted later sparked disagreement amongst online users.

TikTok.com/hallieb85| Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

What was the reaction of the public to the revelation about the deceased woman?

Online users had mixed opinions after @hallieb85 shared all she knew about what happened to the woman at the funeral. One person The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other The woman was correct in what she did:

Then I’ll screw you up for life.

Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85| Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

One person thought it saddening that the TikToker’s great-aunt had abused her children. Someone was unsure who to back. A person had a conflicted opinion about who they should support. Note::

Her approach was not the best. But I’ve known too many victims who were silented by their families. It’s those that love them, that speak up for them.”

Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85| Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

One user expressed his condolences to the TikToker family, saying that they had handled the situation well. She stated that funerals brought out the worst side of people. She said that people still carry an emotional scar from being beaten.

Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85| Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

The family was supported by more users who said that she should have spoken to the grandmother while alive, rather than hurting her family’s feelings during the funeral.

Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85| Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

The online users also attacked @hallieb85 because she said that her great aunt and great uncle probably didn’t beat the children until they are bloody. People also attacked @hallieb85 for saying that her great-aunts and great uncles probably did not beat the kids until they were bleeding. You can ask for more information by clicking here.How do you know that a belt is not a black and blue color?

Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85| Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

@hallieb85 speculated the children had been abused only on an emotional level. Her statement was not well received by many people, including one. You can ask for more information by clicking here.So u say belts and paddles, but say that they weren’t abused?

Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85| Source: TikTok.com/hallieb85

The comments were not responded to by @hallieb85, but she said in a follow-up that there would be no more videos on the subject or any additional details.