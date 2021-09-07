Woman Driving Golf Cart Caught Red-Handed On Camera Stealing A Parcel!!

Back last month, a mysterious woman was caught on camera stealing some packages from a man’s house and rushing out in a hurry, driving a golf cart. Her appearance and way of leaving the crime spot compelled the people to think she might live in any nearby location.

Recently, a clip went viral, where a woman dressed in flowy clothes and wearing a cap, was spotted stealing a package and hopping off her golf cart to leave the area speedily.

She jumped on two packages, pushed them in her bag, and quickly took off in the golf cart. However, the intentions of the thief were not clear as the man who was robbed confirmed that the package had no valuable items.

She May Be A Close Neighbor!!

Conrad Mueller, a resident of Ann Arbor Drive, was robbed by the lady. While she left no clues of the theft, Mueller believes she is someone who resides close to his house. He highlighted that the lady was not a pro driver as she struggled to drive the golf cart. He also passed on some valuable information to the authorities to help them track down the woman.

Nothing Valuable!!

Mueller revealed that the packages stolen had nothing valuable and did not even affect him. He shared that the packages had his swimming equipment and snorkeling gear as he was planning a swimming session soon. Though he has already ordered a replacement, he is still pretty curious to know about the intentions of the thief. Mueller expressed his anxiousness and said, “Maybe, I don’t even know, she did not know what she was actually doing, I think.”

The Houston Police Department is working hard to locate the woman who is behind this incident. On the other hand, the video has reached the netizens, and they have showered their opinions. A user commented, “I think this person is carrying a disguise. Maybe he is a man.” While another netizen said, “It would be ironic if somebody stole her golf cart.”