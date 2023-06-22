Woman Discovers Hidden Phone Recording Her in Bathroom

Sometimes it’s easy to overlook a grave situation when it’s least expected. Case in point? This TikTok creator’s experience in a women’s bathroom. Source: TikTok/@regular_sized_judy

It’s no secret the world can be tremendously dangerous for women. Whether walking alone or driving at night, it’s crucial to remain guarded at all times to ensure one’s safety. However, sometimes it’s easy to overlook a potentially grave situation when it’s least expected. Case in point? TikTok creator @regular_sized_judy’s recent experience in a women’s bathroom.

In her viral video, Judy revealed that she discovered an iPhone inside a paper towel dispenser after seeing a man leave the restroom. And what happened next was downright horrifying. So much so, the police became involved. Here’s what went down.

A woman discovered a phone hidden in the women’s bathroom.

In her viral video, Judy revealed that she saw a man (who was a restaurant employee) come out of a women’s bathroom at a restaurant and was shocked by what she found afterward.

The creator filmed herself walking over to the paper towel dispenser and putting her hand inside it, promptly discovering that the man had hidden his iPhone in the opening.

However, that wasn’t the worst part. When Judy removed the phone from the paper towel dispenser, she found out that the person had pressed record on the device before leaving the restroom. “Always trust your gut feeling,” the creator warned in the video.

Luckily, Judy was able to take immediate action and contacted the police. After the cops arrived and investigated the situation, the man — later revealed to be a cook at the restaurant — was arrested. “You never think this can happen to you,” the creator wrote in the TikTok’s caption. “Always be alert.”

The comment section was horrified that the man was recording inside the women’s bathroom.

TikTok users couldn’t contain their shock after watching Judy’s terrifying video. From expressing concern about the frequent occurrence of such actions to offering their two cents on how they would have approached the situation, content creators had countless things to say about the unfortunate reality women encounter daily.

One person pointed out that Judy handled the circumstances with far more grace than she would have. “Girl, we are different,” she commented. “I would’ve smashed that phone and flushed it down the toilet.”

Another individual agreed. “The way I’d have a new phone and be sending everything on that camera to whoever [was] labeled ‘mom’ in that phone,” they said.

Someone else noted an eerie fact that hadn’t crossed many other people’s’ minds: “[The] crazy thing is that if he had an Apple Watch, he could have been watching you live as well.”

Others applauded Judy’s clever thinking, admitting that they would have never thought to check such an inconspicuous location for a recording device.

With that in mind, countless users commented on how they’ve likely been recorded at least once and had no idea about it.