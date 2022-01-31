Woman deposits $38,000 on psychic readings for the most absurd reason

In footage which has shocked viewers on TikTok, an American woman lost her $38,000 (£28,000) deposit for her house on a psychic to confirm if she was going to get the house.

We know our heads hurt.

Jordon Nutter, TikTok user, shared the story (@anutterhomeloan) wrote: “Don’t do this, for the love of God if you want this house don’t do this.”

The video re-enacted the conversation with Ms. Nutter saying: “Quick question, I got your bank statements you sent last night and I’m just… I don’t understand what happened. All of the money’s gone.

“I see all of these withdrawals and I don’t know what it is.”

When the woman says that she had spent the money on a psychical, the mortgage expert falls to her knees in shock.

Sign upSubscribe to the Indy100 Weekly Newsletter

“You called a psychic. You were supposed to have $38,000 in this account – at least – because that’s what we needed and there’s $1,000 there,” Ms Nutter says.

@anutterhomeloan Don’t do this, for the love of god if you want this house don’t do this. #anutterhomeloan #homebuyingtips #firsttimehomebuyer #mortgage

It is later revealed that the woman sent through bank statements two weeks ago, with the sale on the house closing in a week’s time.

Ms Nutter continued: “So you called her to see if this house was going to close, but now the money’s gone … She said it’s gonna happen? It’s just gonna happen.

“She has no idea where this money’s coming from, that you’re going to magically get in the couple of days, which you spent on her, to tell you that the house is going to close?

“I’m [going to be] honest with you, you’re probably not going to close.”

The video was shared on TikTok and commenters seemed equally shocked, using the story to justify their smaller purchases.

“See, this makes me feel better about my life choices,”I wrote one.

Another response: “Me thinking our $300 Walmart trip was detrimental.”

“OK so my $70 impulse purchase on makeup from Sephora really ISNT that bad,”Another third agreed.

Meanwhile, we’re sat here scratching our heads wondering how this woman really didn’t see this coming…

Sorry.

This article was enjoyed by you? Click the upvote button at the top to help it rise through the ranks and participate in our news democracy.