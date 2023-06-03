Woman Caught Taking a Selfie with Bison at National Park

After taking a selfie with a Yellowstone Bison, a woman has received criticism on social media. She is accused of potentially endangering its life. ABC 7

The safety of zoo/park visitors, as well as the animal’s safety is the main reason why people are advised not to approach animals in zoos or parks.

While many people won’t forget the fate of our prince, who left us too early, one woman, who is a selfie addict, didn’t seem to remember.

ABC 7 New York Reports say that when a woman visited Yellowstone National Park, she thought it was a great idea to take a picture next to the bison which was lying on grass.

According to this outlet, the woman had repeatedly been told to not approach the animal to take pictures, but she did anyway. Experts believe that the woman would have easily been grazed. The animal will then be forced to die, without its fault.

On its website, the museum states: “Bison can be tough and confident animals. They will react aggressively if they feel threatened.” Many human activities can seem threatening to bison, so it’s always important to keep plenty of distance.”

It’s also worth noting that it’s not the first time someone has tried to snap a picture with one of these creatures. In 2015, though, a guest who attempted to take a selfie with one of these creatures ended up being gored.

The Washington Post Reports have stated that taking selfies with a bison is a bad idea and that one “tourist” has taken a photo of a bison. [was] The photo shoot went “awry”

The Guardian Also wrote about attacks on Yellowstone tourists by bison in 2015. A 62-year old Australian was thrown in the air when a crowd gathered to photograph the animal.

The bison did not seem to appreciate the fact that a 16-year old Taiwanese woman posed for a photo next to it.

As she was having her picture taken, the animal decided to turn its back on her and gore it. “The girl had her back turned towards the bison when the bison lifted his head. It then took a few steps and wentred her.”

Airlifted to hospital for treatment, the teenager was also an exchange student like the Australian. The Guardian wrote that a park official said: “Visitors are reminded that Yellowstone wildlife is wild … and should not be approached, no matter how tame or calm they appear.”

TikTok criticized the woman who received media attention for taking a selfie with a bison. One person commented: “She is so lucky Bison was chill AF.” wow.” Another person said: “And the bison will have to die if they hurt people?” That’s not ok”