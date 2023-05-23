‘Woke’ debate about new Indiana Jones movie explained as intense reactions take over Twitter

The new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s trailer has stirred up a massive debate on Twitter with some accusing the franchise has gone too “woke.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stars the franchise’s original hero Harrison Ford. Moreover, the 2023 installment’s cast also includes Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Antonio Banderas among others.

Indiana Jones is one of the biggest action movie franchises ever made. The franchise’s first film titled Raiders of the Lost Ark came out in 1981. Over the years, the movie series has built a massive fanbase filled with action and adventure lovers.

The 2023 action thriller, which will be the fifth from the series, arrives in theatres on June 30. However, the movie’s trailer has already sparked a heated debate on Twitter with some dubbing it too “woke.”

Why are fans calling the New Indiana Jones movie “woke”

It’s a few snippets from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer that’s caused some fans to label it “woke.”

For the unversed, Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the term woke as being “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues.” The word has become widely known in the past few years and is often used while discussing issues relating to societal or racial justice.

The term is generally used when one believes that the other party’s beliefs in a matter are a bit extreme or unreasonable.

One of the first snippets making fans label the new Indiana Jones movie as “woke” is the part that sees Mads’ character talking about Adolf Hitler.

“Hitler made mistakes and with this, I will correct them,” he says.

Another snippet sees the Mads and Harrison’s characters accusing each other of stealing. “You stole it,” Harrisons’ Indiana Jones accuses Mads’ Jürgen Voller. “Then you stole it,” the latter replies, before Phoebe’s Helena Shaw says, “And then I stole it. It’s called capitalism.”

The snippets have got some OG Indiana Jones fans worried whether the new film will retain the essence of the old movies from the franchise or try to push propaganda on its viewers.

The “woke” debate on Twitter

Many Indiana Jones fans took to Twitter recently after hearing whispers around the internet that the upcoming film will be “woke.”

“Heard this Indiana Jones went full woke and is going to be a disaster,” one fan said.

“If Indiana Jones 5 is woke I’m gonna start a crusade” another worried fan wrote.

“I’m predicting a woke disaster of a film. RIP Indy,” a third fan said.

“You’ve just keep killing our childhoods with horrible woke nonsense. Can’t leave well enough alone,” a fourth angry fan wrote.

However, some supporters thought that fans were freaking out for no reason.

“Imagine freaking out about a similar joke found in the early scenes of Last Crusade,” one fan wrote comparing the latest film with 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

“How will you know if it’s woke if you don’t see it? And what is woke? What does that mean to you?” another fan pointed out.

“I see people have deemed the new Indiana Jones movie “woke” for a capitalism joke and thus will be boycotting it so I guess I’ll have to see it twice,” a supporter said.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny tickets are on sale

Advance tickets for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny are already on sale. The final Indiana Jones movie releases on June 30, however, the demand for tickets is already sky-high.

The film’s creators announced the ticket sales with a new poster and a video message from the film’s stars.

Harrison and Phoebe talk to the audience while revealing the news about ticket sales. In the video, the 80-year-old actor says, “The Indiana Jones films have always been filled with mystery, adventure, and heart. Our new movie will continue the tradition.”

The advance tickets are available on Fandango, AMC Theatres, and more websites.