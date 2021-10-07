WME Taps Mike Berkowitz and Allysa Mahler to Lead Restructured Comedy Group

WME partners Mike Berkowitz and Allysa Mahler will lead the talent agency’s restructured comedy crossover group, the agency announced on Wednesday. The agency also has hired Kathleen Lewis from Anonymous Content and promoted Katie Marshall to agent as part of the expansion of WME’s comedy representation business.

The agency said that the new structure and new team members will further WME’s objective of bringing more crossover opportunities for comedy talent across touring, television, film, publishing and endorsements, centralizing the comedy focus with Mahler and Berkowitz managing agents across the various departments.

“The comedy business today demands a 360-degree approach to servicing our clients, and we’re pleased to form this group to bring them even more opportunities,” Berkowitz and Mahler said in the statement. “We are excited to welcome Kathleen to the team and to promote Katie as we continue expanding and look forward to our next chapter of growth.”

Berkowitz has headed the agency’s comedy touring group since joining WME in 2018, and Mahler’s background is in scripted television and talent with an emphasis on comedy. His clients include Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, John Mulaney, Bill Burr, Ramy Youssef and Sam Jay, among many others. Together Mahler and Berkowitz represent Jacqueline Novak, Katherine Ryan, Marlon Wayans, Sam Jay and Sarah Cooper among others.

Mahler joined WME is 2008 and was named a partner in 2020. Her clients include Bridget Everett, Diablo Cody, Cazzie David, Jacqueline Novak, Josh Gad, Kay Cannon, Marlon Wayans, Sabrina Jalees and Zack Fox, along with “SNL” cast members Punkie Johnson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and “SNL” writing supervisor Streeter Seidell.

Lewis began her career at WME in the commercials department and spent the last five years in the talent department at Anonymous Content, where she represented writers and performers including Connor Hines (“Dollface,” “Spaceforce”), Grace Kuhlenschmidt (“Search Party”), Justin Cornwell (“Havoc,” “Umbrella Academy”), Mike E. Winfield (“Stepman”), Aristotle Athiras (“SNL,” Just for Laughs New Face 2021), Camille Kostek (“Wipeout,” “Free Guy”), among others. She also represented Anonymous Content at all comedy festivals.

WME’s comedy business includes Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Loren Bouchard, Mike Judge, Ben Stiller, Donald Glover, Eddie Murphy, Adam McKay, Larry David, Maya Rudolph, Adam Sandler and Rob McElhenney.