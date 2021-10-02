WME Signs Pixel Vat (EXCLUSIVE).

WME has signed Pixel Vault as an IP business that will drive value for NFTs. The agency will grow Pixel Vault’s catalog of IP beyond its established NFT business into other areas including film, television, podcasting and gaming.

This signing reflects the trend of NFT companies being integrated into traditional entertainment mediums such as television, film and television. Pixel Vault is expanding their brand into gaming, and also aiming to expand into podcasting, television, and film. Sean Gearin founded the company.

In addition to Pixel Vault, Gearin is also the creator and owner of Punks Comic and the MetaHero Universe, both of which are Pixel Vault’s two biggest IPs. The MetaHero Universe is a blockchain-based interactive community that combines gaming, social networking and DeFi with NFTs. It uses blockchain technologies to combine elements of gaming and social network to allow planet holders to play and earn through various community-governed initiatives.

This comic IP will continue to serve as a creative vehicle for Punks Comic as their brand identity continues to form around the universe’s characters and setting. MetaHero Universe will break all records in single-project NFT sale and will be governed by the community through a complex decentralized autonomous organization structure.

Pixel Vault, which sold out the Punks Project in June, has exceeded 41,000 Ethereum in secondary volume on OpenSea. This amount is more than $120million at the current ETH price. The company plans to continue using its IP creatively, pushing the boundaries in cultural technology.