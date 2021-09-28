WME Independent Launches as Film Sales and Financing Division Within Agency

WME on Monday launched a new agency division that will handle domestic and international film sales and film financing consulting services that will be named WME Independent.

Deborah McIntosh and Alex Walton, both of whom were most recently at Endeavor Content, will lead the new division as the domestic and international sales teams transition from Endeavor Content.

WME Independent brings the film sales and financing services back inside the agency, and it will be composed strictly of the film sales and film financing teams. The group hopes to differentiate itself by offering both domestic and international film sales services.

The division will also include agents Will Maxfield, Gerren Crochet, Zach Glueck, Katie Irwin, Nelson Mok, Abraham Bengio and Laurel Charnetsky. Business and legal affairs will also join the group.

McIntosh previously was SVP, Film Advisory at Endeavor Content, where she was part of the original group of executives to form Endeavor Content in 2017. McIntosh and Walton together raised financing for many films while at Endeavor Content, including: The Russo Brothers’ “Cherry,” “Pig” starring Nicolas Cage, Dev Patel’s directorial debut “Monkey Man,” and Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s action thriller “Beckett,” starring John David Washington. They were also behind the directorial debuts of several actors turned filmmakers, including Patel, Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter), Billy Porter (“What If?”) and Paul Dano (“Wildlife”).

Walton was EVP, Film Advisory and co-head of the Film Group at Endeavor Content. Previously, Walton partnered with Ken Kao to form the international sales outfit Bloom in 2014. As President, Alex oversaw sales, production, and distribution for Bloom’s slate, including “The Front Runner,” “Book Club,” “Bad Education,” “Suburbicon,” “The Nice Guys” and “Love Wedding Repeat.” Prior to Bloom, Alex was president of International Sales and Distribution at Exclusive Media and before that ran the International Sales Division at Paramount Vantage.