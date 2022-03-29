Wladimir Klitschko Slams Anti-Ukraine Conservatives

Olympic gold medalist and former heavyweight champion boxer Wladimir Klitschko made a strong statement against conservative pundits who don’t believe America should lend support to Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

He spoke out during a Monday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Balance.” When host Eric Bolling asked Klitschko about American conservatives – such as Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens – who believe the U.S. should take an isolationist stance on the war, he replied that there’s blood on the hands of anyone who doesn’t stand with Ukraine.

“If you passively observe what is going on, and we do share the same principles of freedom and democratic principles, like the United States, like the Western world, so to speak,” Klitschko said. “If you are passively observing, you are part of this invasion. Blood is on your hands, too.”

He continued, “If you still have business and trade with Russia, and you don’t isolate Russia economically, you’re bringing bullets and rockets into the Russian army’s hands that kills, today, the innocent.”

Earlier in the segment, Klitschko – who is the younger brother of Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko – insisted that Ukraine would remain strong and persevere through the attack.

“We’re going to win this war, we’re going to defend our country, our homes our families, and our children,”Bolling was told by he. “Ukraine is a free nation and we will stand with it.”

Carlson and Owens have been assisting the Ukrainian government since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. They were echoed Vladimir Putin’s justification of its military action as “self-defense.”Carlson has repeated a conspiracy theory that states the U.S. has secret labs for bioweapons in Ukraine, which he airs on his television program. Owens Blame the culprit for the war on the United States, supporting Putin’s claim that Russia was defending itself against the eastward expansion of NATO.

The Russian army is currently inactive Continue reading its attack on Ukraine’s forces in the east. This week, peace talks between Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, are set to take place in Turkey.