Wladimir Klitschko Says Ukraine Needs Weapons, Cannot Fight With Fists

Wladimir Klitschko wants other nations to provide Ukraine with more weapons to fight off Russia.

“We cannot defend our country with our fists,” the former heavyweight boxer told ABC News.

Klitschko also called more economic sanctions to be placed on Russia.

Wladimir Klitschko, the Ukrainian former world heavyweight champion boxer, has pleaded with other countries to supply Ukraine with more weapons to defend itself against the Russian invasion.

“First and mostly, we need weapons. We cannot defend our country with our fists,” Klitschko, who has enlisted in the Ukrainian army, told ABC News Sunday when asked what he believes can help bring peace to Ukraine.

“Second, isolation. Economic isolation of Russia. Every cent and every trade that you do with Russia and every cent that Russia is getting, they’re using for weapons to kill us, Ukrainians.”

The 46-year-old went on to warn that if Russia succeeds in its invasion of Ukraine, the rest of the world faces a huge threat.

“Ukraine is just the beginning,” he said. “They will roll further, and if we’re not going to stop them in Ukraine, they will go further.

“If we fail, the rest of the world, the free world will fail.”

Vitali Klitschko, who is the mayor of Kyiv, echoed his brother’s plea for more military aid and economic sanctions on Russia.

“That’s why we appreciate for humanitarian support, for political support and weapon support. It’s very, very important for us in this critical time and we see who [are] real friends of Ukraine,” he said.

Ukraine has been under attack from Russia since late February, with the United Nations reporting that at least 1,793 civilians have been killed in the war as of Sunday.

Russian troops withdrew from Kyiv last week after a six-week struggle to claim the city, but during Sunday’s interview, Klitschko warned Russia will return to try and take the capital again.

“We are expecting Russian military forces being back and targeting the capital of Ukraine, city of Kyiv,” he said. “In the beginning, their plans didn’t work because our military was giving great defense and giving great fight.

“Pulling out of Kyiv doesn’t mean that the war is over. They just changed the strategy. They’re in the east and south of the country, extremely active and while we’re talking, the fight in the east and the south of the country are still going.

“And obviously, we are expecting them to be back and again targeting the capital.”

Both Klitschko brothers have been vocal in their exposition of what is happening in Ukraine during the war, with Wladimir last week posting graphic footage of dead bodies in the town of Bucha, where Russia is accused of the mass killing of civilians. Klitschko described the events in Bucha as “genocide.”