With split $100 bills, a man tips a cart girl and offers to take the other halves on a date.

An irritatingly persistent man would not take no for an answer as he bugged a woman to go on a date with him. He finally tried to bribe his girlfriend, but he was humiliated by the internet and her shame.

A cart girl going by Cassie Holland or @cassholland on TikTok shared a video explaining the uncomfortable encounter with an insistent customer. The man used his money to get his way.

In the clip, Holland held three ripped-in-half $100 bills close to the camera. The TikToker explained the strange story of how she managed to accumulate this seemingly useless money.

Cassie Holland holding three $100.00 bills.

The Tiktoker said that the initially cordial customer was buying him and his friend’s beverages. The mystery man then asked her out on a date to which she refused, but he kept insisting until finally, taking out the ripped up bills, he suggested:

“Look I’ll give you these bills now. If you meet me in front of this casino at 9, I’ll give you the other half.”

Although Holland declined the so-called offer, he left the money in her drink holder without her knowing, but she never ended up meeting with him. Although she was initially annoyed, she soon realized that he was losing money and was not as bright as he believed.

Cassie Holland comments on a TikTok post.

Many individuals supported the TikToker’s disgust towards this lucrative stranger, with a significant amount of them claiming that she could still use the dollar bills. One stated:

“Do you have the whole serial number on it? The bank will replace them!”

Another viewer expressed how pathetic they thought it was that this customer had to use the money to get a date. This post has been shared more than 202,000 times.

Individual commenting on a TikTok Post by Cassie Holland.

The story didn’t end there as Holland made a follow-up video revealing that the man had returned, giving other TikTokers a glimpse at the dollars that had been taped up. TikTok user said that the ex-customer had seen the previous clip.

Holland expressed her gratitude to the man through the camera. She said that she did not view the money as compensation for the difficulties he had put her through.

Holland was able to receive money for a small but necessary inconvenience. But others demand fees for more severe and emotionally volatile problems. One such person is a 19-year-old Spanish woman.

This teenager is demanding over $3.5 million because of a mistake in the maternity ward at the San Milan de Logrono hospital in northern Spain. In 2002, the medical facility mistakenly swapped her with another newborn.

Nearly two decades after she was born underweight and put into an incubator, a 19-year-old woman in Spain is taking legal action over a mistake made during the fateful 2002 day when she was switched at birth in a now-defunct hospital https://t.co/Psg8VNu36r — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 8, 2021

The 19-year-old only found out about this life-changing reality recently after the error was discovered four years ago. One of the two girls switched underwent a DNA test to determine if there were child support disputes.

It remains to be seen if the other person will file a suit. We will have to wait and see if money compensates for rudeness or this life-altering incident.