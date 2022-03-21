With his latest Harry Potter Admission, Daniel Radcliffe Tears at Fans

You can get as much as “Harry Potter”Fans would love to see Daniel Radcliffe return as the title character sooner than he is, but he isn’t quite ready. Chris Columbus, who directed both the first and second films of the series told The Hollywood ReporterIn November, he said that he would love to direct a movie adaptation. “The Cursed Child”Radcliffe, Rupert Grint & Emma Watson are back in their original roles as Harry Potter Ron Weasley and Hermione Gringer. It was actually what he called it “cinematic bliss.”

Radcliffe has taken a pass. “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy [the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion on HBO Max] because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,”He said The New York TimesAs a response to Columbus’s idea, March. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

But fear not, Potterheads. His return to the franchise is possible, but not without some hurdles. “I’m never going to say never, but the ‘Star Wars’ guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back,”He says. “For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

Now we wait.