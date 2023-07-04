With a key element, we built our tiny dream home that looked like a sandcastle and stained glass. We avoided the need for permits.

By following one rule, a couple constructed their tiny house in the backyard using only natural materials.

The pair of artists from Oregon decided they wanted to try their hands at constructing a cob home – handcrafted like a sandcastle out of clay, sand, water, and straw.

3 By following a simple rule, a couple from Oregon was able to build a small cob-style home in Oregon. Credit: FLORB/YouTube

3 According to the couple, it was important to keep their home under 200 square feet. However, other than that, they could create whatever design they wanted. Credit: FLORB/YouTube

3 The home was built in the shape of a kidney bean using bottles that were colored to give it the appearance of stained-glass windows Credit: FLORB/YouTube

As long as the construction stayed under 200 sq. ft., there was no need for the couple to obtain any permits.

Kris explained that she and her spouse began to experiment with the perfect mixture of ingredients and learned about the different styles available. You can also watch the video below..

Cob Homes Traditional forms of architecture have existed for thousands of years, and are found in all shapes and sizes around the globe.

The walls of cob buildings are thick, typically one or two feet in depth, and they’re raised at least one inch off the ground with a stone, cement, or concrete structure.

Kris stated that “the cob should not be allowed to wick water, as this will also cause it to deteriorate.

It is important that the roof extends at least 4 to 5 feet past the walls.

Kris said that although the walls are not made of wood, the 4x4s were added to the pillars they had molded in order to support the roof.

The earthen walls can easily be carved with windows, shelves and similar structures. This gives builders a great deal of freedom in customizing their cob houses.

The final decision was to use a kidney bean-shaped layout and work colored bottles into some walls in order to achieve a stained-glass effect.

They used glass and wood from recycled materials to construct the windows and doors, as well as a wood-burning stove that provided heating.

The space was originally designed as a small spa, complete with sauna. But they transformed it to a spacious bedroom.

“It’s hard – there were times where I just was like, I’m so sick of this, I just want to throw a stick of dynamite out there because it’s just taking so long or it’s not beautiful yet,” Kris said.

It’s now so rewarding that I’m glad we took the initiative.