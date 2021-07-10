Witcher Season 2 Poster Revealed! Release Date and Updated Cast

The much-anticipated teaser of Witcher Season 2 is finally here. On the big event of WitcherCon, the streaming king, Netflix dropped the official poster, teaser, and many more surprises for the fans. Check out all updates below.

Finally, after a long wait, Netflix has teamed up with the CD Projekt Red to reveal the latest updates on the upcoming season of the fan-favorite series, Witcher. Witcher Season 1 dropped on Netflix in December 2019 and it’s been almost two years since the fans are waiting for the sequel. So, now the wait is over as the new poster reveals the premiere date of Witcher Season 2.

Witcher Season 1 was picked up from Andrzej Sapkowski’s famous novel coming under the same name. The first left a cliffhanger about Yennerfer’s fate as she disappeared during the deadly battle with the Nilfgaardian Empire. So, now it’s time for one more season to unwrap the mysteries.

Witcher Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has dropped an official teaser to reveal the release date of Witcher Season 2. As per the teaser the second installment is set for a premiere on December 17, 2021. The show was renewed much earlier but due to the novel coronavirus, the production was kept on a halt. But, now finally after a wait of almost two years, we will get to witness a new journey of thrill and action. Check out the official teaser here – Witcher Season 2

Witcher Season 2 Cast Update

The cast of Witcher Season 2 will be loaded with popular faces from both television and films. The returning cast will include Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Joey Batey as Jaskier, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg.

Season 2 will also bring some fresh faces like Kim Bodnia as Vesemir and Paul Bullion as Lambert. The other cast members will be Simon Callow playing Codringher, Liz Carr playing Fenn, Chris Fulton as Rience, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, and Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart.

Witcher Season 2 Synopsis

The official synopsis of Witcher Season 2 is here. It revealed that Yennefer will take the last breath at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia will come to the rescue of Princess Cirilla to take her to the safest place, Kaer Morhen. While, the Continent’s kings, humans, demons, and elves strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must safeguard the princess from something more terrifying.

Make sure to stay tune for more exciting updates on the latest shows and films.