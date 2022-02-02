Wisconsin Meteorologist Announces the Birth of Her Baby on-Air for Weather Forecast

Rebecca Schuld, a meteorologist, brought Fiona along to help with the Milwaukee weather forecast.

“She’s prepared. She’s got one of her good thick blankies here for that cold weather that’s coming up tonight.”

”I thought she could help me with tonight’s first weather that’s going to be plenty unpleasant, right?” Shuld said.

Shuld recently returned to work, having been on maternity leave. She is now working from her newly renovated basement.

“This is my actual basement and it’s not 100% clean, but this is real life, folks, and I’ve gotten approximately 20 hours of sleep in the past three months,”Inside Edition was informed by her.

“So let’s talk about what’s most important, what most people want to know about, and that is our newest hometown baby.”

Shuld did not originally plan to have the baby on camera, but after going along with her producer’s suggestion she has seen a wealth of positive responses, especially from women whose schedules have been significantly altered due to COVID-19.

“I just didn’t realize the magnitude of what that was going to be, the joy that a little tiny baby has brought to so many people. I’ve been getting calls, emails, everything on my social media. Now it’s just like, whenever I do weather, they want to see the baby now.”She said.

The meteorologist is passionate about encouraging women into science and technology.