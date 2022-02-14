Winter Olympics: The Biggest Moments So Far (Photos)

While Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day are definitely in the foreground, this past weekend also happened to mark the halfway point of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which kicked off Feb. 2 and will come to an end on Feb. 20.

The Olympics always promise an equal share of successes, surprises and disappointments, and this year’s Games have already delivered quite a few of each. Team USA’s star skier Mikaela Shiffrin came to Beijing bearing the weight of enormous expectations, only to disqualify early into her first two events and finish 9th in her third, with one more to go. Returning for her 5th Olympics, snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis finally won her first gold medal. Legendary snowboarder Shaun White hit the halfpipe for the very last time. That’s not even counting the achievements of first-timers and athletes from all over the world.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the Winter Olympics’ most thrilling moments thus far.