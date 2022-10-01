Winona Ryder Fixed A Major Omission In ‘Heathers: The Musical’

HeathersIt has seen a steady increase in popularity since its 1988 debut. While the dark comedy isn’t one you immediately think would work as a musical, Heathers – The MusicalHe has been entertaining theater-goers for more than a decade. The eventual TV show adaptation wasn’t so fortunate.

‘Heathers’This Film Was Considered A Flop at the Box Office

Throughout the ’80s, John Hughes was the master of the high school flick. From Pretty in PinkTo Sixteen CandlesHughes created the lighthearted teen comedies genre. Daniel Waters was commissioned to write the screenplay. Heathers, he wanted to directly contrast the optimistic vein that ran throughout Hughes’ most popular films. He said, “What if Stanley Kubrick made a teen film?”

RELATED:What happened to the ‘Core’Brat Pack Members Judd Nelson, Andrew McCarthy, and Ally Sheedy

He came up with a black comedy about teenage suicide and high school politics. Although Heathers has retrospectively been revered by critics for its vicious writing, biting social commentary, and impeccable acting, it wasn’t looked at so kindly upon its release. The R-rated film for teens was criticized by critics for its reliance on shock value and abandoning moral delicacies to favor of bleak, cynicism.

It took years, but after the film’s VHS release, it slowly started to develop a cult following. Heathers In its post-release, it has been far more well-known than before. With its timeless quotable dialogue, it carved out a niche in pop culture and was the inspiration for a stage musical as well as a sadly cancelled TV series.

Winona Ryder asked to be in the film

Daniel Waters was not easy to cast, as it turned out. Word had gotten out about the film’s controversial subject matter, and parents of prospective teen actors didn’t want their children involved. Heather Chandler was a young actress, and Heather Graham was offered the role. Her parents disapproved. However, the film’s dark themes didn’t bother 15-year-old Winona Ryder.

Fresh from filming BeetlejuiceRyder was still quite unknown. After reading the script, HeathersRyder set her sights on the role as Veronica Sawyer. Waters offered her the part and she agreed. Her agent was so opposed that she refused to pursue the role, Waters got down on her knees to beg her to not take it.

Thankfully, that wasn’t the case. Ryder’s turn as Veronica Sawyer has been praised over the years as some of her best work. Ryder believes the exact same. It is still one of her favourite films. “I looove this movie—to the point where I talk about it like I’m not even in it,”Ryder was a gushing savant in 2014. “If it’s on TV, I watch it. I’ve probably seen it 50 times. Like, I can do it by heart.”

Christian Slater, her co-star on the show, approached his role of JD with the same care. He was so committed to getting the part, he recalls throwing an a. “big tantrum”He thought he was going to fail the audition. His castmates remember him portraying his aloof character once filming started. Ryder and Ryder had so much chemistry that they even had a brief affair after filming.

‘Heathers’The Stage is Reborn

In the late ’00s, Andy Fickman was approached to direct the first ever stage adaptation of Heathers. As a longtime fan of the 1988 film, Fickman wanted to distill the film’s themes into a musical format while staying faithful to the source material. In 2009, Fickman and his production team began working on the play in Los Angeles. Slowly, the play developed from private readings to intimate concerts to finally debut at Hudson Backstage Theatre in 2013. The play was then presented at New World Stages Off-Broadway the very next year.

RELATED:Patina Miller explains How Her Motherly Instincts Prepared Her for New Broadway Villain Role

The play was mostly well-received. Some reviewers criticized how the play candy-coated the film’s purposefully sour tone. It was nevertheless a huge success with the public. The musical was popular enough to warrant a stint on London’s West End. It was even authorized for production in Australia, Brazil and Brazil. A professionally filmed rendition of the musical was recently released by The Roku Channel. It brought the musical to viewers at home.

Winona Ryder, Christian Slater Signed on

Andy Fickman Recent revelations have revealed that Winona Ridger has actually seen the musical. Evidently, Stranger ThingsStar went with Daniel Waters to Los Angeles to see the film. “At that point, Dan knew the show inside out. Afterward, Winona came up to all of us and she was so supportive, but she said we had cut a line from the movie that she loved, about patronizing bunny rabbits,”Fickman has recently spoken Collider.

Fickman didn’t direct any performance of the play from that point on. Heathers – The MusicalWithout the line “Kevin, Larry, and I looked at each other and we knew it was not in the script, so we promised her, at that moment, ‘Tomorrow, it’ll be in the show and it’ll never come out.’ That line is the most protected line in the show. It has never come out.”

Slater was also able to see the musical. “Christian was such a lovely person, as well. In New York, we snuck him into the theater to see the show, and then he went on stage afterward and put on the trench coat,”Fickman has been recalled. “He was also nothing but supportive for all of it.”

The Other Life ‘Heathers’

It’s worth noting here that the film did inspire a heavily controversial TV show in 2018. The series was accused of mishandling the film’s subject matter. Due to the combination of the milder criticisms and the abysmal timing that a series of school shootings had just happened in the United States, the series premieres were delayed multiple times. Finally, the series premiered quietly on Paramount+ late 2018, and has been rarely talked about since.

Ignoring the misguided TV adaptation, it’s clear that Heathers It is a staple of pop culture. Fortunately, Heathers – The Musical is a rare example of continuing a beloved film’s legacy without butchering it. New generations are able to experience Daniel Waters’ timeless dark comedy through the musical adaptation, now streaming on The Roku Channel.

More Stories from Suggest