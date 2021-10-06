Winning Powerball Ticket for Nearly $700 Million Sold In Coastal California City, Morro Bay

A single ticket sold in California worth a staggering $699.8 million was drawn on Monday’s Powerball jackpot, making it the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The golden ticket was purchased at an Albertsons in the coastal city of Morro Bay, according to a published report.

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69. The Powerball: 15. The Multiplier: 2x, Powerball officials said. It wasn’t clear whether the entire jackpot would go to one person or if a number of people were involved, CBS News reported.

The grand prize was initially $670 million but late ticket sales prompted the jackpot to grow, CBS reported.

The winner will be able to choose between the annuity option paid over 29 years or the cash option of a $496 million payout. Both prize options are subject to taxes, the California Lottery announced on their Twitter account, ABC News reported.

The outlet that sold the winning tickets will get up to $1 million, a report said.

No one has won the game’s grand prize since the June 5 drawing for $285.6 million. That ticket was sold in Florida, CBS reported.

Officials said it was the first jackpot won on a Monday night since Aug. 23, when the game launched a third weekly drawing. Drawings are also held on Wednesday and Saturday nights, according to the news outlet.

Lottery officials said despite the long wait for a winning jackpot ticket, there have been smaller prizes that people have won. In Saturday’s drawing, 2.8 million players won anywhere between $1 million to $4 million, according to a report.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. The game is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.