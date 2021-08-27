Wingstop Employee Gets Fired Amid Screaming To Manager “True Picture Of Disappointment In Her Voice”

A video clip went viral on TikTok last week, featuring a Wingstop employee yelling at her manager after being fired. The netizens witnessed a heated shouting match, with both the employee and manager yelling at each other. However, the audience started defending the employee without even knowing the complete scenario.

The TikTok audience has showered defensive comments on the heated verbal match between Wingstop employee and her manager, after she was fired. TikToker under username @421speed shared a recent video highlighting an incident, drawing sympathy to the lady employee.

The video featured the disappointment and anger of the lady, who was fired due to an undisclosed offense. While she yells out, “it’s not so funny”, walking out of the place. However, the manager of the store instantly retaliated yelling at the employee, ordering her to leave the place. The situation got heated up and a good verbal conflict caught the eyeballs of the netizens.

With the shouting match getting to heights, the store lead informed the employee that she had no proof and labeled her a liar. On the other hand, the lady stood at the gate, shouting “It’s not funny”, and “you ruin it”, with a painful voice. While the manager went on to quote things to be funny.

As soon as the lady ex-employee left the place, the manager turned to the videographer and ordered him to stop recording.

Although the real reason behind the incident is clear under shadows, TikTokers labeled the lady innocent. They took her side and showered harsh comments on the manager. One person announced, “He is definitely guilty of whatever has happened. I can hear the pain in her voice.”

Another netizen revealed that the manager tried to suppress the truth by simply masking her voice with his, shouting loud. However, some sensible users did not pass any harsh comments and preferred to examine both sides before coming to a conclusion.