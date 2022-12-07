Winchesters Lovers Weep Over Big Character Return in The Mid-Season Ending

The fans of “Supernatural” Henry Winchester was originally introduced to Gil McKinney in Season 8. He visited Sam (Jared Patelecki) as well Dean (Jensen Ackles), in order to help them fight Abbadon (Alaina Huffman). The timeline is “The Winchesters,” Some viewers had hoped to see McKinney’s character, but McKinney surprised everyone. Twitter account.

Henry’s ghost made amends with his husband and son in the finale of the season. But the response to Henry’s appearance suggests that fans weren’t prepared for the fireworks to begin. On Twitter @TWdailyupdates It was revealed that Henry’s return made the franchise stronger “INHALE SO FAST” That they “POPPED A LUNG.” The user of social media noted later that Henry had spoken one sentence to his son. “Didn’t realize the “Your accomplishments make me proud” line would hit me as hard as it did.”

Similar sentiments were shared by another Twitter user @ambitiouspiano1She was happy to see her family again, although not in the joyful way she hoped. “All the emotions!! So glad John and Millie both got to see Henry, I had a sinking feeling he would disappear before [Millie] arrived.”

Elsewhere, @DemonChloe Henry’s last words to his son and wife were received with emotion. “ARE YOU KIDDING ME !? Do you want me to DIE !? I AM CRYING,” This is what the user on social media wrote.