Wimbledon fans have the same opinion as celebrities wearing Adidas’ bold ‘bras’ at the All England Club.

WIMBLEDON is known for its strict dress code. But, adidas’ bold new designs are a hit with fans. “bra”Tournament officials have given the green light for the outfit.

The All-England Club is well-known for its strict anti-all-white policy.

Fans are absolutely loving adidas' bold new two-piece outfit on show at Wimbledon this summer - worn by world No5 Maria Sakkari among others

The bold adidas two-piece adidas outfit that was on display at Wimbledon this summer is a huge hit with fans. It was worn by Maria Sakkari, world No5 in the world.Credit: Rex
Maria Sakkari has been given plenty of compliments for her new 'bra' outfit at SW19

Maria Sakkari received many compliments on her new ‘bra” outfit at SW19Credit: Getty
Kristina Mladenovic is another star to have worn the bold outfit at SW19 as she lost her first-round match

Kristina Molovic was another star to wear the bold look at SW19, as she lost her first-round match.Credit: AP

The SW19 bosses had banned caps with even the slightest splash of colour at the peak in the past.

The adidas bold new outfits were a welcome surprise to many singles women players.

This two-piece ensemble has been a hit with people on Twitter, who are raving about its beauty.

Maria Sakkari, World No5 in 2006, was the latest to wear the all-white, which exposes the midriff. Kristina Mladenovic, a French ace, had also worn it earlier in this week.

It’s a hit with viewers, with the Tennis Podcast tweeting “I must shout out her futuristic 1950s attire.”

“She looks like someone from a utopian planet the Enterprise would visit only to discover their idyllic society is underpinned by repressive codes of justice. (A compliment).”

One fan replied: “This has got to be one of the best Wimby outfits I’ve ever seen, and one of the best recent outfits full stop.

“It’s practical for use, looks like a tennis outfit, and is extremely flattering.

“Sakkari is wearing the hell out of this, she looks amazing.”

Another joked: “Sakkari’s outfit deserves to win Wimbledon.”

One more: “Best Wimbledon outfit award goes to Maria Sakkari.”

The Greek ace Sakkari stormed into Wednesday’s third round beating ViktoriyaTomova 6-4, 6-3. On Wednesday, she had also won her first round match against Zoe Hives 6-1,6-4.

Fans will get a chance to see the fifth seed, as she aims to make a strong run in this summer’s tournament.

Sakkari never made it beyond the third round at Wimbledon.

