Wimbledon fans have the same opinion as celebrities wearing Adidas’ bold ‘bras’ at the All England Club.

The All-England Club is well-known for its strict anti-all-white policy.
The SW19 bosses had banned caps with even the slightest splash of colour at the peak in the past.
The adidas bold new outfits were a welcome surprise to many singles women players.
This two-piece ensemble has been a hit with people on Twitter, who are raving about its beauty.
Maria Sakkari, World No5 in 2006, was the latest to wear the all-white, which exposes the midriff. Kristina Mladenovic, a French ace, had also worn it earlier in this week.
It’s a hit with viewers, with the Tennis Podcast tweeting “I must shout out her futuristic 1950s attire.”
“She looks like someone from a utopian planet the Enterprise would visit only to discover their idyllic society is underpinned by repressive codes of justice. (A compliment).”
One fan replied: “This has got to be one of the best Wimby outfits I’ve ever seen, and one of the best recent outfits full stop.
“It’s practical for use, looks like a tennis outfit, and is extremely flattering.
“Sakkari is wearing the hell out of this, she looks amazing.”
Another joked: “Sakkari’s outfit deserves to win Wimbledon.”
One more: “Best Wimbledon outfit award goes to Maria Sakkari.”
The Greek ace Sakkari stormed into Wednesday’s third round beating ViktoriyaTomova 6-4, 6-3. On Wednesday, she had also won her first round match against Zoe Hives 6-1,6-4.
Fans will get a chance to see the fifth seed, as she aims to make a strong run in this summer’s tournament.
Sakkari never made it beyond the third round at Wimbledon.