Wimbledon commentator, tennis legend and a star of the game fights back tears after winning epic battle.

WIMBLEDON legend Chris Evert fought back tears as she saluted Elina Svitolina for “one of the most touching matches ever” on Centre court.

The commentator praised the Ukrainian’s “inspired” run to the semi-finals during her “very sad time” following Russia invading her own country.

2 Chris Evert won 18 Majors including Wimbledon 3 times. But as a commentator or player, he has never been as moved by Elina’s victory. Credit: BBC

2 Svitolina is still struggling to accept that she has reached the Wimbledon Semi-Finals after beating the World No.1 Iga Swiatek only three months since returning to Tour. Credit: Getty

Svitolina toppled world No1 Iga Swiatek on Tuesday, just three months after returning to the circuit after having a baby last October.

Evert, who has won 18 Majors, was in awe and solemn as she reflected on the win of the 28 year old.

Speaking on ESPN, the American said: “I think this was one of the most touching matches I’ve ever seen on Centre Court, just with everything Elina has gone through.

She’s an inspiring woman and had a child. Her husband supported her so much.

“But she’s been going through a very sad time with what’s happening back in Ukraine with her family.

It’s very moving to watch her play so beautifully and be so inspired.

Wimbledon wildcard Svitolina – world ranked 76th after reaching No3 at one stage – beat Poland’s Swiatek 7-5 6-7 6-2.

She faces 24-year-old Czech star Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday for a place in the final two days later.

And three-time Wimbledon winner Evert believes Svitoaina has returned to the Tour as a better, more attacking player.

She told me: “We’re talking about Elina now, but we still have to talk about her emotional side.”

She’s returned as a completely different player than before.

She’s a former counter-puncher and now she is an aggressive baseline with a strong serve. The way she covers the court, she’s a top player now.”

Evert added: “I like how calm she is because she’s not finished – she still has two matches to go.”