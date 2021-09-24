Willie Garson’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Willie Garson's Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed
Willie Garson’s obituary on Legacy.com revealed that the actor died from pancreatic cancer.

The star’s real name was William Garson Paszamant, and the obituary referenced some of his career highlights, like his role as Stanford Blatch on “Sex and the City,” as well as his part as Mozzie on the USA Network hit “White Collar.” One sweet note in the Legacy.com obit was a tribute to his career as a “working actor.”

“A working actor has been defined as ‘an actor, who, while never achieving stardom, has a long and productive career and earns a better than decent living and has the admiration of his peers,'” the obituary read. With a career that spanned four decades and appearances in “300 TV shows and 70 movies,” it certainly seemed that Garson was proud to be a working actor.

Garson and “SATC” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker were close friends in real life. After the news of Garson’s death, fellow “SATC” star Chris Noth posted a photo of Garson and Parker on Instagram. The caption simply read, “Willie,” with heart and broken heart emojis. Parker posted in Noth’s comments, “Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx.”

Matt Bomer, Garson’s friend and “White Collar” co-star, also paid tribute to the star on Twitter with a photo. He tweeted, “I love you forever Willie Garson. Rest in peace my friend.”

