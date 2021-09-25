Willie Garson Tragic Death Friends and Fans Bid Farewell..

According to Deadline, Willie was battling cancer at the time of his death. It is not clear that his diagnosis was made public before his passing.

Nathen Garson, his son, confirmed his death online, along with many other Willie’s costars and friends. Nathen wrote of his father, “I love you so much, papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.”

“I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re [sic] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it,” he shared.

Actor Jim Beaver, who worked with Willie on John From Cincinnatti, shared on Twitter, “Heartbroken at the death of @WillieGarson, a fine actor, devoted father, and acerbic, funny, gracious friend. Ave atque vale, pal.” Actress Julie Bowen shared a photo of Willie and a sentimental goodbye, writing, “This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always.”