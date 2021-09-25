Willie Garson Dies At The Age Of 57 After A Long Hard Fought Run With Cancer

Tributes are pouring in as Willie Garson, famed for his role of Stanford Blatch on the hit series Sex and the City, has died at the age of 57. He was most well-known for his role as Stanford Blatch on the hit sitcom. Tributes pour in for the actor, who was last month seen in New York filming the new series alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.

His son Nathen confirmed his death and paid an emotional tribute. “I love you so much papa,” Nathan wrote the following Instagram post. “Rest in peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.”

Rob Morrow, a friend, and fellow actor, also posted the sad news. He wrote: “Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy.”

Sources close to Willie told TMZ that he had been battling cancer, but the cause of death was as of yet unknown. Willie was filming the new Sex and the City revival, titled And Just Like That. In New York City, he was reprising his role as Stanford Blatch.

His career was not over before his most prominent role. He had many minor but memorable appearances on popular shows throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

His credits included shows such as Mr. Belvedere, Family Ties, Coach, Quantum Leap, Monk, Ally McBeal, Party of Five, and Friends, before he took on the role of Henry Coffield in NYPD Blue between 1996 and 1999.

He was known for his infectious charm and impeccable comedic timing, which often led to him landing the role of the friend or close relative of the main character in popular series like Sex and the City.

He went on to join the cast of freshman series White Collar in 2009, where he played the clever conman called Mozzie who was the close friend of Neal.

As well as his small-screen success, Willie featured in a host of movies, including Groundhog Day, Black Sheep, Being John Malkovich, Just Like Heaven, There’s Something About Mary and The Polka King. Following the news, his Sex and the City cast members paid tribute to him on social media.

Kim Cattrall, who won a Golden Globe for her role as Samantha Jones, wrote on Twitter: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo”

Mario Cantone, who plays Anthony Marentino in the series, shared a snap of the pair to his Instagram alongside the heartfelt caption: “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness.

“Taken away from all of us way soon. Sweet Willie, you were a gift from God. Rest …I love you.” A tribute was also penned on the Just Like That Instagram page: “Willie Garson was a friend, and onscreen, a shining light for all those around him.

“He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes in the series, also took to Twitter and wrote: “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life.”