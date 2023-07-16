William wants to raise a “modern monarch” and not expect Prince George, who will become King in 2017, to be in the armed services before he is crowned.

PRINCE George won’t be expected to join the armed forces before becoming king, according to reports.

It’s believed Prince William will change the rules in a huge break from tradition in an aim to raise a “modern monarch”.

3 Prince George could avoid a military career

3 William on a RAF Training Flight in 2008.

3 Prince Harry on his second trip to Afghanistan, Camp Bastion.

The Mail On Sunday reports that George is free to choose not to serve in the Army.

Historian Dominic Sandbrook said: “In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that’s what he wants, and then becoming King later.

“The rules are different now, he wouldn’t necessarily have to follow the old formula of going into the military and then Royal life.

“So, could Charlotte qualify as a doctor, for example? I don’t see why not. It’s less of a fishbowl now than when William and Harry were growing up.”

William, after graduating university, completed a 44 week training program at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

In December 2006, he was promoted to the rank of Army Officer and served in the Household Cavalry until 2008.

Later, he was attached to both the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Navy.

During Harry’s ten years in the Army he completed two operational tours of duty in Afghanistan — in 2007-8 and 2012-13.

William was unable to take part in the conflict because of his status as an upcoming King.

Historian Hugo Vickers said: “This is significant because it shows that times are moving on. I’m all for people keeping up with the times providing they don’t throw tradition out of the window.

“Maybe the military won’t prove to be the best course for Prince George, although I would hope that he might do something like the Duke of Edinburgh gold award instead, which is non-competitive.

George was front and centre of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June, and the Buckingham Palace balcony photograph of a secure succession with all three heirs — Charles, William and George — was crucial to stabilising the monarchy’s reputation after a rather rocky period.

Then, in September, came the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, when George had to step up, both at the Queen’s funeral and now as second-in-line to the throne.

The same week, he started school with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Both are now 8 years old.