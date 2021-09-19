William Saliba argument made by Arsenal fans after Burnley with apology demanded

Arsenal fans have demanded that boss under-fire boss Mikel Arteta issue a public apology for sending William Saliba out on loan in the summer.

Arteta made Saliba a outcast after he failed to convince the Gunners boss that he was qualified to play in the Premier League.

In the summer transfer window, Saliba was sent on loan from Marseille to prove his worth. He has impressed many with the performances he’s made in the back three.

His parent club has had a difficult start in the Premier League season. They have lost three of their initial games.









They have got back on track in the last two weeks though, securing narrow wins over both Norwich City and Burnley.

Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick was enough to ensure Arsenal took home all three points from Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets put Arteta’s side under serious pressure for much of the clash though, finishing with more shots and corners than the visitors.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect was Ben White’s performance, who had a difficult day against Ashley Barnes & Chris Wood.

Arsenal made the right decision in sending William Saliba on loan. We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments section.







(Image: GETTY)



He lost possession 12 times, and also nearly played a key role in gifting Burnley an equaliser just after the hour mark.

Matej Vydra capitalized on his backpass, but Anthony Taylor reversed his decision not to give a penalty after Aaron Ramsdale brought down the Burnley player.

Saliba has been a key player in Marseille’s unbeaten start to the season. He has started every game under Jorge Sampaoli.

Gunners fans have been left wondering why Arteta allowed Saliba to leave the Emirates, although temporarily.













Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Sign up for the Central Recorder email newsletter to get all the latest football news! Get the latest transfer news and agenda-setting stories in your email inbox. How do you sign-up? It takes only seconds. Just type your email address in the box at top of the article and click’subscribe. It’s that easy. Every morning, you’ll get an email with the latest news stories. Click this link to learn more about our email newsletter.

“Saliba is better than this White guy,” one fan tweeted.

“Saliba is far far better than Ben White. Why we gifted Brighton £50M I will never understand,” Another fan wrote.

“Arteta should issue a public apology to Saliba,” A third supporter asked.

“Arsenal really wasted money on Ben White when Saliba was home,” A fourth observer laughed.