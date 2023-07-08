Willa Holland is releasing her first new project since ‘Arrow,’ which ended in 2005.

Three years has passed sinceArrowWilla is going to finally be working on her first project after saying goodbye to Thea. Deadline Exclusively reported, Cineverse acquired U.S. Rights to the contemporary bayou WesternDirty SouthIt is planned to release the film in Fall, both on VOD and in theatres. This gritty, Louisiana-set crime thriller stars Dermot Mulroney Holland and Shane West. Yolanda Macias is the Chief Content Officer of Cineverse. She said, in a release, that “the movie continues the steady evolution” of modern American Westerns.

Macias added, “In this gritty piece of character drama, the struggles these characters face in the dark allure that is the South are brought out with remarkable authenticity by powerful storytelling and outstanding performances.” Willa Holland is a powerful female lead who bravely takes on Dermot Mulroney’s intimidating presence, and Shane West propels the story forward with the expected dynamic energy.

Dirty SouthThe film follows Holland’s Sue Parker as she tries to save the struggling family business. West’s handsome wanderer is her only hope to stop the local tycoon (portrayed by Mulroney) from stealing the bar. Filmmaker Matthew Yerby wrote and directed the film, which also stars Wayne Péré, Laura Cayouette, and Mike Manning. Andrew Vogel, Suzann Toni Petrongolo and Todd Slater produce the film, which also stars Wayne Pere, Laura Cayouette, and Mike Manning. Jeremy Walton and David Lyons are executive producers, as well as Yerby and Todd Slater.

Willa Holland is working on her first film in over three years. It’s also the only thing she’s done so far. She has not announced any plans for the future.Dirty SouthIt will be great to see her again after so many years. The premiere date for the movie has not yet been announced, but fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates.

Hopefully,Dirty SouthWilla’s acting career has returned to Willa after her departure from the industry. Arrow Fans will need to see it when it is released later in the year. Fans can watch the eight episodes onArrowOn, Netflix To keep occupied while waiting for the release of the movie. This will keep them occupied for some time.