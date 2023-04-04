Will Trump Case Be Under Gag Order?

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Donald Trump will address the nation after his arraignment. He plans to go back to Mar-a-Lago, where he was a defendant. But many wonder if Trump’s judge in the hush-money case will put him under gag order. This could restrain what he speaks. Trump’s legal team is reportedly trying to shift his case from Manhattan to Staten Island, where they believe he will have a better chance of receiving fair trials.

