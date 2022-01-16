Will Smith Reveals The One Career Doubt He Had Ahead Of King Richard’s Release

Will Smith is in full swing as awards season kicks off. King RichardHe is now winning major awards and nominations. Recently, the actor won a Golden Globe award for Best Actor in Motion Picture Drama. However, it’s been some time since Smith and Oscar have been uttered in the same sentence. While the star has put on memorable performances, the man who is truly great has evaded him. That perception hasn’t bypassed the Hollywood star by any means and, just recently the star opened up about the one career doubt he had before his latest film was released.

Will Smith has spent most of his career being one of Hollywood’s top-earning movie stars. This mentality has changed in recent years as Smith has been focusing more on smaller films than on blockbuster movies. Smith says he had been searching for a film that was like “The Godfather.” King RichardFor many years. The Gemini Man Star was sincere with Entertainment TonightHe compared the sports drama with another of his acclaimed movies,

It is a cliche that “Oh, I laughed, and I cried” is repeated all the time. [but]It’s one those rare films that truly covers a broad range of emotions and ideas. In my secret thoughts, I believed that I could never do better than The Pursuit of Happiness. I didn’t say it out loud but I was convinced that I couldn’t make better than The Pursuit of Happyness. Then I saw King Richard.

His other films are all his fault. The AladdinStar holds The pursuit of happinessIn high regard. It was the last time he had been nominated for an Oscar. He equates the emotional spectrum in the Venus and Serena Williams-centric movie with that of the 2006 drama is a remarkable feat. But of course, that comparison didn’t come to him until he saw the finished film. He also recalled the experience of seeing the finished film for the first time in the same interview.

This one is special. It’s still running, and you know that it’s funny. You make the movie, then you take a break from it while it’s being edited, put together, and all that. So, by the time the film is coming out, you’ve potentially made one or two other things, and you’ve moved on in your mind, so when the audience sees it, it’s almost like you’re getting to see it again for the first time, along with the audience, and I was completely and utterly blown away at what Ray [Green} was able to do so delicately with this film.

Will Smith said that actors are more likely to move on from previous jobs than to separate themselves. After watching the final product, Smith seemed to feel a renewed appreciation for drama. Comparing to his previous releases. King RichardSmith, whose subject inspired him years ago, seemed to hold the project close to his heart. I’d say that’s why Oscar buzz for the film continues to grow. Fans will be watching closely to see if Smith is nominated.

King RichardIt will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and Blu-ray February 8.