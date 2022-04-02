Will Smith Resigns from The Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at The Oscars

For the past week, Hollywood has been processing and discussing Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Academy Awards before accepting his first Oscar for his role in King Richard. Smith has announced that he will formally resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Smith released a statement in response to the decision. The Hollywood Reporterand other outlets. It reads:
Just prior to Will Smith’s resignation, The Academy issued a statement about its disciplinary proceedingsThe actor was cited for violating numerous standards of conduct, which included “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”The actor was notified 15 days in advance of the vote on his violations and sanctions. He also had the opportunity to respond by writing.
The April 18th Academy board meeting will include possible disciplinary actions, including suspension and expulsion. In response to this, it’s clear Will Smith has decided to jump the gun and go ahead and resign. Smith stated that he was “heartbroken,”But would “accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”
Following Will Smith’s notice of resignation, The Academy has responded. The statement states:
Will Smith’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences means that he can no longer vote for the Oscars. He can, however, still be nominated and attend future Oscar ceremonies. King Richard. We’ll have to see how The Academy’s review concludes the situation in a couple weeks for a final resolution to the incident.
During the Sunday telecast, Chris Rock told a joke at the expense of Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and the actor walked up on stage and slapped Rock in front of the Hollywood community and viewers watching the ceremony from around the world. Rock refused to press charges, but The Academy launched a “formal review”The incident is the focal point “explore further action and consequences”Based on their bylaws.
Chris Rock received an apology from Will Smith publicly, stating that he was sorry for the incident. “out of line.” Since then, a host of celebrities have made their opinions on the situation known, including Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes calling Smith’s actions “sickening.” The show’s producer, Will Packer, revealed that he was ready to have Smith removed from the Dolby Theatre by the police, but Chris Rock asked no action be taken that night. We will continue to keep you updated on the unfolding situation.