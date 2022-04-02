Will Smith Resigns from The Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at The Oscars

For the past week, Hollywood has been processing and discussing Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Academy Awards before accepting his first Oscar for his role in King Richard. Smith has announced that he will formally resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Smith released a statement in response to the decision. The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets. It reads:

I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the Academy Awards presentation for the 94th Academy Awards were outrageous, inexcusable, and painful. My hurtful actions include Chris, his family, my dear friends, loved ones, and all those who were present, as well as global audiences. I betrayed Academy’s trust. I denied other winners and nominees the opportunity to be recognized for their exceptional work. I am heartbroken. I would like to bring the attention back to those who are worthy of praise and let the Academy do the amazing work it does in supporting creativity and artistic expression in film. So I am resigning as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and accepting any additional consequences that the Board considers necessary. It takes time to change and I’m committed to doing all I can to make sure that violence doesn’t overtake reason.

Just prior to Will Smith’s resignation, The Academy issued a statement about its disciplinary proceedings The actor was cited for violating numerous standards of conduct, which included “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”The actor was notified 15 days in advance of the vote on his violations and sanctions. He also had the opportunity to respond by writing.

The April 18th Academy board meeting will include possible disciplinary actions, including suspension and expulsion. In response to this, it’s clear Will Smith has decided to jump the gun and go ahead and resign. Smith stated that he was “heartbroken,”But would “accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

Following Will Smith’s notice of resignation, The Academy has responded. The statement states:

We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.

Will Smith’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences means that he can no longer vote for the Oscars. He can, however, still be nominated and attend future Oscar ceremonies. King Richard. We’ll have to see how The Academy’s review concludes the situation in a couple weeks for a final resolution to the incident.

During the Sunday telecast, Chris Rock told a joke at the expense of Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and the actor walked up on stage and slapped Rock in front of the Hollywood community and viewers watching the ceremony from around the world. Rock refused to press charges, but The Academy launched a “formal review”The incident is the focal point “explore further action and consequences”Based on their bylaws.

Chris Rock received an apology from Will Smith publicly, stating that he was sorry for the incident. “out of line.” Since then, a host of celebrities have made their opinions on the situation known, including Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes calling Smith’s actions “sickening.” The show’s producer, Will Packer, revealed that he was ready to have Smith removed from the Dolby Theatre by the police, but Chris Rock asked no action be taken that night. We will continue to keep you updated on the unfolding situation.