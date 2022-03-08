Will Smith Announces I Am Legend News. Fans (and DJ Jazzy Jeff!) Feel A Little Surprised

Modern Hollywood gets a lot criticized for being dependent on franchises and creating sequels more than original concepts. And while it isn’t inherently a bad thing to give audiences more of something that they already showed they liked, there are times when it feels like it might be going too far. Such is the case with the recent news that Will Smith’s I Am LegendIt appears that he is receiving the sequel treatment. The film will star Michael B. Jordan. Smith is also there. As interesting as that is, fans have questions, because, well, Will Smith’s character died in the last one.

I Am Legend, based on the Richard Matheson book of the same name, followed Will Smith’s Dr. Robert Neville as a lone survivor of a plague that turned the rest of the population into vampires. It was, overall, a successful film that people liked, so hearing that it’s going to get a sequel, as Will Smith himself confirmed on Instagram The song probably got many people excited.

These same fans may have thought about it for a few more seconds, and ended up asking lots of questions about the proposed project. I Am Legend 2. The idea of a sequel on its own isn’t crazy, we’ve heard it before However, the original director is Previously, the idea was not supported. . The first movie certainly left a door open to such things, but the fact that Will Smith is apparently in the sequel is where people are getting confused, as the movie’s theatrical ending had Smith’s character blow himself up in order to save two other humans, along with what is believed to be a cure for the vampire plague. Even Will Smith’s buddy DJ Jazzy Jeff is trying to wrap his head around what is happening here.

We could get a sequel to the first film with Michael B. Jordan playing a leading role. It could carry on the story from the original movie with a new protagonist. It wouldn’t be the first time we’d seen a movie sequel go that route when the original star was unable to return for plot reasons, or simply didn’t want to return to the franchise . Will Smith is still going to appear in this film.

Question: Did they see the end to I AM LEGEND's?

The end of I Am LegendThe movie was Significantly different from the book upon which it was based , the ending of the film still requires the death of Smith’s character for it to work. In the theatrical release, Robert Neville is a “legend”Because of his sacrifice. If the sequel chooses to retcon it and say, “Oh, wait, he survived!” then that will lower the value of the ending. This will cause a lot of fan outrage.

Fans of the original version 'I am legend' after seeing Dr Neville dying in a lab of vampire zombies only to see he's returning for the sequel

As noted, however, The ending of I Am Legend The ending of the movie is quite distinct from the source material. The ending of I Am Legend the movie was famously changed from one that was much closer to that of the book, and over the years it’s become accepted by many that the original ending is the better version. In that ending Smith’s character survives, so could we actually see an I Am LegendThe sequel is not based on the theatrical ending.

If you're telling me that Will Smith is gonna be in 'I Am Legend 2' because it continues from the first films much more poignant, significantly better alt. ending where Neville reasons with the creatures by finding their humanity, then take all my money you sonova bitch I'm in.

We’ll likely find answers to these questions in the future, but when exactly is anyone’s guess. Will I Am Legend 2Make any sense? It matters? We’ll need to see.