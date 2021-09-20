Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Bad Parenting made Kids Well Balanced Adults?

From hosting their red table therapy talks to producing world celebrated hit music and movies, the Smith family has done it all, and in the process, earned themselves the titles “freak” and “weird.”

Will Smith, 50, graced our screens in the ’90s when he appeared in the rib-cracking comedy TV show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but that was only the beginning. He would later star in movies such as “Men In Black” and “Suicide Squad.”

His wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, is also a veteran in the film industry. Besides starring in “The Matrix” franchise and “Girls Trip,” she hosts a watch series called “Red Table Talk,” together with her daughter Willow Smith.

BECOMING ONE OF HOLLYWOOD’S MOST INFLUENTIAL FAMILIES

With their parents making big names for themselves in the entertainment industry, it was no surprise that the Smith kids, Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18, would also be highly inclined towards acting or singing.

Together, the Smith family has succeeded in becoming one of the most influential families in Hollywood, with their unlimited talent stretching across making music, movies, running a successful youtube and Facebook web series channel.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Trey Smith, actor Jaden Smith and Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, and Will Smith attended the Environmental Media Association 26th Annual EMA Awards at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank in October 22, 2016. Will's youtube channel had more than five million subscribers. The channel also has over 275,000,000 views and an Emmy nomination.

RAISING THEIR KIDS DIFFERENTLY

From the beginning, Will and Jada taught their kids, Jaden, Willow, and Trey – who Will shares with his first wife, Sheree Zampino- to be independent thinkers and not be tied down to heteronormative standards.