Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Feud: Oscars Slap and Aftermath: Timeline

Will Smith met Chris Rock at the Oscars, after the comedian made fun of Jada pinkett Smith.

Rock mocked Pinkett Smith for her bald head. She said it was the result of hair loss caused by alopecia.

Rock once made a joke about Pinkett in his monologue at The 2016 Academy Awards.

Will Smith punched Chris Rock at Sunday’s 94th Oscars after the comedian made a joke regarding Jada Pinkett Smith. However, it’s not the first time stars have been involved.

It happened at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Smith won his first Oscar. “King Richard,”He was again nominated for the first time in 2002, two decades later. “Ali,”Most of the talk about the actor was about the moment when he and Rock were at their most explosive.

Here’s a timeline of Smith & Rock’s history as well the fallout from their Oscars moment.

Smith and Rock were once amicable





Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, and Chris Rock sat courtside at a May 2012 basketball match.



Charles Krupa/AP







Smith’s hit sitcom was hosted by Rock, which featured Rock as a guest star in season 6. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”Rock played two characters on an episode of The Simpsons that aired in 1995: Maurice Perry (an actor) and Jasmine Perry (a sister).

Both actors were later seen in Spike Jonze’s 1999 mockumentary, titled “Torrance Rises,”Based on the Torrance Community Dancing Group.

Pinkett Smith, Rock, and Marty were also voices in the animated movies. “Madagascar”Films made between 2005 and 2012

2012: Pinkett Smith and Rock were photographed courtside at an event. Boston TD Garden: NBA game.

Rock made a joke out of Pinkett Smith when he hosted the 2016 Oscars

His monologueThe comedian talked about celebrities like Pinkett Smith who boycott the awards show because of the lack of diversity in nominations.

“Jada got mad,”He said. “Jada said she’s not coming.”

He continued: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”

“Jada’s mad her man Will was not nominated for ‘Concussion.’ I get it,”Rock said. “It’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. You’re right. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for ‘Wild Wild West.'”

Pinkett Smith to follow Rock’s joke was met with laughterWhile at LAX, tell photographers and paparazzi: “Look, it comes with the territory, we gotta keep it moving. We got a lot of stuff we gotta handle, a lot of stuff going on in our world right now. We gotta keep it moving.”

Rock commented on Smith’s 2018 birthday photo.

Will Smith (@willsmith), shared the following post

“Happy Bday, @shereezampino. #BestBabyMamaEver! 🙂 I Love You, Ree-Ree,”Smith captioned the old PhotoInstagram photo of Smith, Zampino, and Trey Smith.

Rock wrote a comment on the post. “You have a very understanding wife,”Pinkett Smith was the person referring, and has been married since 1997 to Smith.

Smith and Rock replied, Zampino said: “Awwwwwwwww…thank you baby daddy!!!!!! I love you back! And thank you @treysmith0011 for being the reason we came together. And to @jadapinkettsmith for being an understanding, secure, and absolutely AMAZING wife, mother, Bonus-mom, and Co-parenting partner!”

After Pinkett Smith made a joke about Smith’s bald hair, Smith attacked Rock at 2022 Oscars.





Will Smith and Chris Rock at The 2022 Oscars.



Brian Snyder/Reuters







Pinkett Smith was there to accompany Smith, who was nominated best actor for his portrayal Richard Williams. “King Richard.”

Rock was on stage to present Questlove the award for best documentary. “Summer of Soul.”He did make a few jokes before that, one of which was directed at Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,”He spoke in reference her bald head.

Pinkett Smith previously spoke out about her hair loss caused by autoimmune disease alopecia. During a 2018 episode of “Red Table Talk,”According to the actress, she cut her hair due to her skin condition.

Pinkett Smith made a December 2021 posting. VideoInstagram photo of her bald head. “Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia.”

“This is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide,”She added. “So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.”

Pinkett Smith laughed initially at Rock’s joke about the Oscars but she rolled her eyes and seemed unamused.

Rock said this to the crowd, as the crowd laughed. “That was a nice one, OK,”He moved on to the next joke and continued. Smith then rose from his seat and headed toward the podium.





Will Smith and Chris Rock at The 2022 Oscars.



Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP







Smith punched Rock in the face, and he returned to his spot next to Pinkett Smith. Rock reacted to the attack and viewers began to wonder whether it was real or fake.

The two men continued their fight for a few seconds, but America cut the broadcast. The broadcasts were still in AustraliaAnd JapanThe moment was not censored.

“Oh, wow! Wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,”Smith was walking away when Rock said it. Smith screamed from his back, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Rock responded with: “Wow, dude. It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.” “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”Smith reiterated. “I’m going to, OK,”Rock seemed unsure about how to recover from the public dispute. “That was the greatest night in the history of television, OK,”He then said the following before returning his attention to the award presentation.

Smith was consoled by the Oscars’ celebrities





Bradley Cooper and Will Smith embracing during the 94th Oscars.



Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty







Stars posted their reactions to the incident on social media while other celebrities, such as Lupita Nyong’o, who was sitting behind Smith, seemed shocked by it.

Amy Schumer, the cohost, made light of it by saying, “Did I miss anything? There’s like a different vibe in here.”

Sean “Diddy”Combs was the next presenter following Rock. “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve this like family. Right now we’re moving on with love. Everybody make some noise.”

VarietyIt was reported that Smith’s publicist Meredith O. Sullivan visited Smith during the commercial breaks to have a conversation with him. “each”The next break.

Ramin Setoodeh (executive editor at Variety), was there and posted a VideoFrom the inside, Smith and Pinkett Smith spoke. “have been holding hands since the Chris Rock incident.”

Smith was also seen hugging Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry. Denzel Washington was also present.

Smith apologized for his speech in acceptance to the Academy





Will Smith accepts the award for best actor in the 2022 Oscars.



Chris Pizzello/AP







“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,”Smith opened his five-minute-long speech by acknowledging similarities between him and Serena Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

“I’m being called on in my life to love people, and to protect people, and to be a river to my people,” Smith . “I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse and you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that’s OK.”

Smith said that Washington also told him during the broadcast. “At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.”

The actor stated that he would like to become a star. “to be a vessel for love”And that “love will make you do crazy things.”

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,”Smith stated. “This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award.”

Smith stated that Smith’s win was “about being able to shine a light”Learn more about the people who made it possible. “King Richard.”

The speaker concluded his speech with these words: “I’m hoping the Academy invites me back.”

Smith attended the Vanity Fair party after-party where he was seen performing ‘Gettin’ Jiggy With It’





Jada pinkett Smith, Willow Smith Smith, Jaden Smith & Trey Smith at the Vanity Fair After-Party.



Evan Agostini/Invision/AP







Smith was there with Jaden Smith and Willow Smith at the after-party. Trey Smith also attended.

In a VideoThe Oscar-winner, Katey Rich (Vanity Fair Awards Editor), was captured dancing to his song on Twitter.

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world,”The statement Reads.

Rock chose not to press charges against Smith

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Rock refused to file a report against Smith because he slapped him.

Smith posted an Instagram post by Smith about his choice of chaos. It was published before the ceremony.

Will Smith (@willsmith), shared the following post

Smith posted images and videos of Pinkett Smith in costume prior to the awards ceremony. They took a few serious photos but also made funny faces while taking selfies.

“Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmithSmith captioned the Instagram photo, “I got all dressed up and chose chaos.” Smith made a comment on Smith’s post after he beat Rock at the Oscars and joked about Smiths caption.

“You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”He said this in reference to Pinkett and his hometowns.

People claimed that Oscars organizers discussed throwing Smith out after Rock slapped Smith

An anonymous source from the industry told PeopleThat “behind the scenes there were a lot of people, and different voices and bifurcated opinions, weighing in on what had just happened and what was the best and quickest course of action.”

“People were also checking that Chris Rock was OK,”They added.

“Basically there were just minutes to first figure out if it was a stunt and then try and get people on the same page — including the producers, ABC, the Academy, reps who were not all in the same place or all looking at their phones in real time, and even to see if Chris wanted to press charges,”This is the source.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs claimed Smith & Rock had a sex afterward

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,”Combs spoke to Page Six at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.

“It’s all love,”He . “They’re brothers.”

Celebrities jumped on Smith’s side, some defending him while others condemning his actions.





Will Smith and Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars.



Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images







Smith’s son Jaden Smith apparently reacted and supported his father with tweets: “And That’s How We Do It.”

Judd Apatow claimed that Smith could have been killed by Rock in a tweet.

“He could have killed him,”Apatow wrote. “That’s pure out of control rage and violence. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”

Tiffany Haddish, who starred in the 2017 movie alongside Pinkett Smith “Girls Trip,”Smith was defended.

“When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me,”She told PeopleFollowing the ceremony, the Governors Ball was held.

“As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you,”Haddish stated.

The Academy announced Monday that it will launch a formal review of Smith’s Slapping Rock.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,”A spokesperson for the organization shared a statement with VarietyAnd The Hollywood Reporter. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

Although it is unlikely that Academy will remove Smith’s Oscar, he could face some sort of punishment for his actions.