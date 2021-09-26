Will Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Make Their Mark On Hollywood?

The Wall Street Journal highlights Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s journey to becoming Hollywood royalty — a joining of the couple’s worlds in the most perfect way. It seems as though the obsession with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex isn’t relaxing, despite reported low approval ratings. The evidence? Well, 29 million people tuned in to watch the royal wedding — and 17 million people tuned in to watch the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, according to Forbes. It seems that there is still a great deal of interest in these two, and what they will do next.

“In order to stay commercially relevant, they’ll have to produce great content for Netflix and Spotify before their novelty wears off,” Polico’s Jack Shafer says. Harry and Meghan’s success thus far has largely been dependent on their relationship with the royal family — and their willingness to speak out about their experiences living under the monarchy’s rule. Will Harry and Meghan be successful without spilling tea on the royal family? Will they be able to separate themselves enough to become household names without using their royal connection as a crutch? Only time will tell.