Will Melania Stand By Donald Trump If He’s Indicted?

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Stephanie Grisham, who served as a White House press secretary, says Melania isn’t planning to “stand by her man” if he’s indicted over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Michael Cohen’s former lawyer testified that hush money payments had nothing to do with the 2016 campaign, but rather to stop Melania from finding out about Trump’s affair. In 2018, Melania ranted about Stormy in a phone conversation secretly recorded by her close friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

