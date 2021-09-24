Will Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni ever date in Law And Order: SVU characters?

As mentioned, on September 23, Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni appeared on the “Today” show to promote the new seasons of “Law and Order: SVU” and “Law and Order: Organized Crime” and their chemistry was on full display.

When Carson Daly asked if their chemistry was like this when they screen tested for “SVU,” Meloni looked at Hargitay and said, “Immediately, right?” She felt the same, adding, “It was an instant, instantaneous connection that is inexplicable, that has only grown, and I look at it as a gift but the second we met it was like —” She gestured with her hands and made an explosive sound, basically saying they were an instant match.

How about real-life dating? Hargitay claims that it never happened. “We met at the screen test,” She stated. “When I walked in, I scanned it and said, ‘That’s the guy’ … There’s so much love and there’s so much trust and there’s so much ease and there’s so much chemistry and the gift of it is that it has truly stood the test of time.” We hope Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler have a change of heart on this season of “SVU”!