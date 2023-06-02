Will Harper from The Boogeyman looks so familiar

As per IMDbChris Messina is a well-known actor with over 70 credits. His first role was in “Rounders”, a 1998 film about poker. From there, Messina continued to pop up in minor roles in movies and television shows, “The Siege,” and “Law & Order.” Ted Fairwell was one of his first significant roles in HBO series “Six Feet Under.” Fairwell, the conservative lawyer who is Claire’s boyfriend (Lauren Ambrose), appears in six episodes of 2005. The couple’s relationship is put on hold after Claire moved to New York. After the passing of Ruth (Frances Conroy), Claire’s mom, their feelings for each other are reignited.

Talking with Them AV ClubMessina is asked about her experience working with Conroy and other cast members. Messina replied, “She is incredible.” I haven’t met her for a long time but the elegance, joy, and simplicity of how she works is something that has stayed with me. She was very welcoming. “Six Feet Under” was the last season of my six-year stint. These people — not just Frances, but Lauren Ambrose, Michael C. Hall, Peter Krause, Richard Jenkins, all of them — were all so welcoming.”