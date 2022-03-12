Will Bucky star in Captain America 4, or will he be with the rest of Captain America? Sebastian Stan’s thoughts

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is no longer Captain America in the MCU, with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson taking up the mantle during The Falcon, and the Winter SoldierTV series. We’ll see the new Cap again in Captain America 4We don’t know when Sebastian Stan will join us, but we do not doubt that he will.

While it makes sense for Bucky to continue to fight alongside Sam, that’s not enough to confirm that Stan will appear in the upcoming movie. And the actor won’t spoil any secrets either. If anything, he’s ready to troll fans, and Mackie, instead. Be aware, Some FalconSpoilersYou might also find the following information.

What will? Captain America 4Be about?

Captain America 4It feels like the natural extension of Falcon. We have Sam accepting the role of Captain America, despite whatever resistance he’s about to encounter. Bucky is there to help him through it all.

But Falcon isn’t a story just about Sam getting that Captain America uniform. It’s also about Sebastian Stan’s character moving beyond his villainous past. At the end of Falcon, the Winter Soldier isn’t just a recognized Avenger. He’s also starting to heal in a way that wasn’t possible so far.

Not to mention the post-credits “scene.” We’ve moved beyond seeing Falcon and the Winter Soldier stories. We’re in “Captain America and the Winter Soldier”territory, which means that the characters will continue to appear together on other MCU adventures.

That’s not to say that the Winter Soldier has to continue being the sidekick of a different version of Cap. They formed a stronger relationship than ever before. All of us remember exactly where this all started. Civil War.

Not to mention that the Winter Soldier was actually one of the main supporters of Steve’s desire for Sam to take on the Cap mantle. He should work with Sam now that it has happened. He doesn’t have that many friends.

We don’t know what will happen next in Cap movies. Or how it relates to Phase 4. We’ll also have to remember Marvel’s way of doing things. The studio is yet not to announce the Captain America 4 cast. And Sebastian Stan isn’t saying anything on the record.

Sebastian Stan on Captain America 4Role

It’s not like the actor isn’t busy enough without the MCU getting in the way. Bucky was in his comments. Captain Marvel actually came during an interview about Stan’s latest project. He played Tommy Lee in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

Unavoidable question about Bucky’s fate as Bucky. Captain America 4 came at the end of the short interview you’ll see at the end of this post. This is where Sebastian Stan’s denial skills that he no doubt acquired while working on MCU projects kicked in.

“I don’t know, I really don’t know [if Bucky will return],” The actor spoke.Before you start to trolling his, Falcon co-star. “I really hope Anthony Mackie doesn’t have any say in it. Because if he has any say in it, I’m not in ‘Captain America 4.’”

Joking aside, we’ll remind you that Marvel has four mysterious movie dates scheduled for 2024 and a fifth untitled project for 2023. Marvel has already begun work on several films, some of which are still untitled. Blade, Fantastic FourAnd Deadpool 3.

Could Captain America 4Are you ready for the release of The Avengers by the end in 2024? That’s the kind of question that Marvel is not ready to answer. And we wouldn’t expect Anthony Mackie or Sebastian Stan to say anything about the film’s release date either.

One rumor says otherwise. Captain America 4It is possible that filming will begin this June. While you wait for official news from Marvel, you can check out Sebastian Stan’s interview below: