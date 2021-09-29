Will Britannia Be Back With A Season 4 and More On Fate of Sky Series Explored

Since it arrived on our screens in 2018, Sky’s Britannia has been a must-watch for fans of historical drama with that added hint of fantasy.

Britannia returned to TV in 2021. This third season is a continuation of the series’ long-awaited second season. It leans more in the direction of magic and fantasy as the threat of rebellion against Rome grows.

Britannia returned to Sky Atlantic BridTV in August, but only eight episodes were available for binging. Fans who managed to watch all eight episodes are left wondering if Britannia will return for season 4.

Britannia season 3 release date and plot

Season 3 of Britannia arrived on Sky Atlantic on August 24th and has been available to stream in full on-demand and via Now.

As Aulus’ relationship with the Roman invaders in the Celtic tribes gets worse, his wife, the irresistible Hemple, joins him on the scene.

Cait discovers that the Britannic tribes can be united if they can find the sacred Spear of the Silver Dawn. This is the same spear that killed Jesus during the Crucifixion.

Lucius is the only one who knows its location, which is why it is kept a secret.

Cait finds out that there is a traitor among her allies.

Is Britannia coming back for season 4?

Sky has yet to renew Britannia for season 4 officially.

However, that’s hardly a surprise as the series isn’t expected to end on Sky Atlantic until October 12th, so hopefully, we’ll learn more around then.

Britannia actor Mackenzie Crook fueled season 4 hopes when he spoke to the RadioTimes ahead of season 3’s renewal when he said: “Well, the Romans stayed [in Britain] for 400 hundred years, so you’ve got a lot of material there, and we’re only a couple of years into the invasion, so who knows?

“I think the Druids were wiped out in a big battle in maybe AD60, around 20 years after the invasion, so if I can keep hold of the [Druid] leadership, I’ve got a couple of series left; in me.”

Britannia season 3’s ending is a stunning cliffhanger, which suggests that there could be more.

Season 3’s ending leaves room for more [spoilers]

The final scene of Britannia season 3 sees Divis give Cait up to Aulus and the Romans, and the very last scene before the credits roll shows Cait alongside Aulus in Rome, potentially as Aulus’s husband.

Many plot points remain unresolved, including the location of the legendary Spear of the Silver Dawn.

Fans have quickly begun to speculate about the final scene, with some suggesting that Cait could be an architect of Rome’s downfall from the inside by helping to influence the rise of Christianity with the spear.

Britannia could be a minor part of season 4 if Cait or Aulus were to remain in Rome.

Britannia season 3 is currently airing weekly on Sky Atlantic, while fans can watch all eight episodes on-demand and via Now.

In other news, Does 067 die in Squid Game? Kang Saebyeok’s fate is explored.