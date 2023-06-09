Will Arnett and Daniel Ricciardo will Call Three F1 Races for ESPN2

“The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett,” an alternate telecast for three Formula 1 races this season on ESPN, debuts June 18 for the Formula 1 Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix.

The complementary program will begin at 1:55 pm ET. The complementary show will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 1:55 p.m. ET while ABC’s traditional coverage of the race begins at 12:30 p.m.

Other two editions cover the United States Grand Prix, which will take place in Austin, Texas, on October 22, and Las Vegas Grand Prix, an inaugural race, on November 18.

“As Formula One’s popularity continues to grow in the United States, we’re pleased to provide fans with another way to enjoy the sport, and a way for new fans to learn more about it,” said ESPN VP of production Kate Jackson. “Daniel’s effervescent personality will resonate on television, as will his hands-on knowledge. And we’re very excited to be working with Will. The telecasts will be a great way to see F1 from the point of view of an F1 enthusiast, and he’ll bring his own unique humor. It will be a great combination.”

The program is produced by ESPN in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, which had success with Emmy award-winning alternate telecast “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” which launched in 2021.

Guest commentators will be featured during the broadcast. Ricciardo and Arnett are both at Montreal’s racetrack, while Ricciardo joins the show from a distance.

“This is going to be a hoot!” Ricciardo said. “As you’d expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we’re hoping it just feels like you’re watching F1 with your mates. The show will feature some of the best guests in F1, as well as plenty of fun, and hopefully bring more fans to my favorite sport. Buckle up America!”

Ricciardo is the third F1 driver at Oracle Red Bull Racing and has won eight Grand Prixs. In 2011, the Australian raced his first F1 and earned a nickname as Honey Badger because of his aggressiveness on track, and smiley attitude off track.

“The more I learn about Formula One, the more I’m intrigued by it,” Arnet, known for acting in “Arrested Development” and “30 Rock” as well as co-hosting the “SmartLess” podcast. “The opportunity to work with Mika on my podcast was fantastic, and I’m really looking forward to doing this show with Daniel. We’re going to have fun, and so will the viewers.”