Will And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Feelings About Monogamy Within Their Relationship Explained

Without going into every single detail of his marriage, Will Smith opened up to GQ about his and wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s views on monogamy, and how they transformed their over 20 year marriage with their own rules.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage,” Will explained. “There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.” Their solution? The “Pursuit of Happiness” actor added that he and Jada have “given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way.” He also warned that he is not suggesting this “road for anybody.”

The sentiment reaffirms what Jada herself told the HuffPost back in 2013. “I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay,'” Jada said. “Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.” Untraditional marriages like the Smiths became a topic of discussion back in 2020 when a former relationship was brought back to the forefront.